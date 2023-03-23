[Injury Report] Josh Anderson will miss the rest of the season with a high-ankle sprain

Josh Anderson will miss the final 10 games of the regular season, the Montreal Canadiens have announced. He is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

L’attaquant Josh Anderson ratera le reste de la saison en raison d’une entorse à la cheville.



Foward Josh Anderson will miss the remainder of the season due to a high ankle sprain. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2023

He sustained this injury after being tied up with Mikhail Sergachev and being sent flying into the goal post on Thursday, with his ankle taking the full force of the impact. He needed to be helped off the ice after the collision.

Anderson being helped off the ice after this... pic.twitter.com/oHEsI7rwdv — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 22, 2023

Anderson was playing very good hockey in the final weeks of the season, the most consistent period of play he’s had with the team. He had just scored his 20th goal of the year on March 13, and would have had a five-game point streak had he scored on that empty-net attempt. He and the team will hope he can pick up his game where he left off in October, but high-ankle sprains are often difficult injuries to recover from.

Anderson joins Kaiden Guhle as players who have been shut down with high-ankle sprains in the last few days. We can only hope for full recoveries for both during the off-season.