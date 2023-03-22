Rating The Tank: The Of Course There Are More Injuries Edition

Well, the Montreal Canadiens won a game, and they did so thanks to the returning efforts of Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher. The game itself wasn’t without its bad news as it came to a close however, but there was plenty to like in the 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The Good

KIRBY DACH IS BACK!

AND SCORED A GOAL!

Seriously, his return seemed to breathe a huge amount of life into the Canadiens offence, as he and Nick Suzuki were all over the Lightning from the outset. Even with the shots in Tampa Bay’s favour, the Canadiens were a strong threat all night long, and the returning Dach was a huge part of that.

Also, after spending last game stapled to the bench, Jonathan Drouin came out and put in another quality performance. His second goal of the year off a great pass from Denis Gurianov was a sign that he isn’t dwelling on his punishment.

Once more, Samuel Montembeault was immense and seems to be rightfully claiming his spot as the potential starter for the Habs next season.

The Bad

Hey look, another player having a good season suffered a devastating lower-body injury and now we are all very sad. Josh Anderson was trying to score an empty-net goal when Mikhail Sergachev interfered and sent Anderson into the goal post. The Powerhorse needed assistance in getting off the ice and is already ruled out from travelling with the team to Boston.

This is somehow not a penalty on Mikhail Sergachev and Josh Anderson needs help getting to the locker room pic.twitter.com/iNs44HdSEK — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 22, 2023

Kaiden Guhle was also shut down for the remainder of the season with a high-ankle sprain that he sustained against Florida.

Lottery Movement

Thanks to a Flyers win over the Panthers, the Canadiens will remain with the fifth-best odds at the first overall pick, a nice note the night after a Habs win.

While the Ducks are currently playing at the time of writing, they are down 2-0 to the Calgary Flames. Regardless of the final score, Montreal cannot move up or down in the lottery standings tonight.

Tank Score

5/10

This score would be higher if it wasn’t for the injury to Anderson at the end of the game. He was a big part of the pesky Canadiens team down the stretch and was having a huge season in terms of growth. Losing him, plus Kaiden Guhle being ruled out for the year, stings a whole bunch.

On the bright side, a return for Dach and Gallagher is a sight for sore eyes in Montreal.