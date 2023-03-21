Kaiden Guhle’s season ends early with a high-ankle sprain

Following their game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Montreal Canadiens announced that Kaiden Guhle’s season was over. The defenceman is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will force him to miss the final 11 games.

Kaiden Guhle ratera le reste de la saison en raison d’une entorse à la cheville.



Kaiden Guhle will miss the remainder of the season due to a high ankle sprain. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2023

The blue-liner left the ice in pain on a few occasions in what turned out to be the final game of his rookie campaign last Thursday versus the Florida Panthers. It was the third injury he sustained this year, following a knee injury in the first match of the year in Florida, and a shoulder injury that kept him out of the lineup for a few games in early March.

Injuries are becoming a concern for Guhle, who mas missed significant time both this year and the previous season when he was playing in the WHL. He’s shown the potential to become a top-pairing defenceman in the NHL, but it will take consistent game experience for him to reach that level.

In a first NHL season that lasted 44 games, Guhle had four goals and 14 assists, ranking behind only Mike Matheson for the team lead among defencemen. He now gets a full six months off for the off-season as he recovers from the various issues that plagued him in 2022-23.