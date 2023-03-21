Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Seeking revenge for June 2021

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Gally is back!

The return of the king.

Kirby is back!

The return of dach-ing.

First Period

Imagine if you told Mike Hoffman and Brendan Gallagher two years ago that they were going to be on a line anchored by Alex Belzile.

Early power play Montreal. Brandon Hagel to the box.

No luck, but Montreal has started this game better than Tampa.

Weird now to watch a game without five goals in the opening five minutes...

1-0 Canadiens!

Welcome bach, Kirby Dach!

On vous a dit que Kirby était de retour?



He's back, baby.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ppGkoDKee6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2023

2-0 La Tricolore.

He doubles his goal tally for the season. His name is Jonathan Drouin!

Thankfully not two minutes late to the puck. Perfect timing.

Nice assist from Denis Gurianov as well.

Second Period

Monty and Wideman collectively stops former Hab Corey Perry from getting his team back into the game.

Josh Anderson not on the bench? Injury?

hAvE tHeRe BeEn AnY iNjUrEd HaBs PlAyErS tHiS sEaSoN?

Gurianov takes an offensive zone penalty.

Tampa Bay demonstrates their lethal power play.

Brayden Point makes it 2-1.

Ridiculous call on Michael Pezzetta, who throws a clean hit against the boards, just to get ambushed by the thug better known as Pat Maroon.

Sorry, my mistake. Three-time Stanley Cup winning thug Pat Maroon, that is.

Billy Madison! Habs back to a two-goal lead.

Hedman being penalized just as we hit the buzzer. Tampa will start period three with a deficit.

Third Period

Monty to the rescue!

This really does look like a winnable game.

“Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s (June) 2021.”

Gah, Gally.

Would be great to see both him and Dach score in their comebacks.

Three-time Stanley Cup whiner Macaroon scores off a lucky bounce, and Tampa breathes fresh air.

Vasilevskiy to the bench. Extra attacker for Tampa.

That’s just garbage.

How is that not a call on Anderson when he rushes toward the net and gets pulled down by the shoulder?

Not common for the Habs to beat the Lightning in the Bell Centre.

A win is a win is a win, I suppose.

