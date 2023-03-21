 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Seeking revenge for June 2021

Monty shines brighter than Vasy as the Habs show Toronto how to best beat Tampa.

By Anton Rasegård
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Gally is back!
  • The return of the king.
  • Kirby is back!
  • The return of dach-ing.

First Period

  • Imagine if you told Mike Hoffman and Brendan Gallagher two years ago that they were going to be on a line anchored by Alex Belzile.
  • Early power play Montreal. Brandon Hagel to the box.
  • No luck, but Montreal has started this game better than Tampa.
  • Weird now to watch a game without five goals in the opening five minutes...
  • 1-0 Canadiens!
  • Welcome bach, Kirby Dach!
  • 2-0 La Tricolore.
  • He doubles his goal tally for the season. His name is Jonathan Drouin!
  • Thankfully not two minutes late to the puck. Perfect timing.
  • Nice assist from Denis Gurianov as well.

Second Period

  • Monty and Wideman collectively stops former Hab Corey Perry from getting his team back into the game.
  • Josh Anderson not on the bench? Injury?
  • hAvE tHeRe BeEn AnY iNjUrEd HaBs PlAyErS tHiS sEaSoN?
  • Gurianov takes an offensive zone penalty.
  • Tampa Bay demonstrates their lethal power play.
  • Brayden Point makes it 2-1.
  • Ridiculous call on Michael Pezzetta, who throws a clean hit against the boards, just to get ambushed by the thug better known as Pat Maroon.
  • Sorry, my mistake. Three-time Stanley Cup winning thug Pat Maroon, that is.
  • Billy Madison! Habs back to a two-goal lead.
  • Hedman being penalized just as we hit the buzzer. Tampa will start period three with a deficit.

Third Period

  • Monty to the rescue!
  • This really does look like a winnable game.
  • “Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s (June) 2021.”
  • Gah, Gally.
  • Would be great to see both him and Dach score in their comebacks.
  • Three-time Stanley Cup whiner Macaroon scores off a lucky bounce, and Tampa breathes fresh air.
  • Vasilevskiy to the bench. Extra attacker for Tampa.
  • That’s just garbage.
  • How is that not a call on Anderson when he rushes toward the net and gets pulled down by the shoulder?
  • Not common for the Habs to beat the Lightning in the Bell Centre.
  • A win is a win is a win, I suppose.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Some real clarity here

2) I’m pretty sure they get a bye to round two this year

1) These are confusing times we live in

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 71: Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

View all 6 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...