Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Seeking revenge for June 2021

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Gally is back!
- The return of the king.
- Kirby is back!
- The return of dach-ing.
First Period
- Imagine if you told Mike Hoffman and Brendan Gallagher two years ago that they were going to be on a line anchored by Alex Belzile.
- Early power play Montreal. Brandon Hagel to the box.
- No luck, but Montreal has started this game better than Tampa.
- Weird now to watch a game without five goals in the opening five minutes...
- 1-0 Canadiens!
- Welcome bach, Kirby Dach!
On vous a dit que Kirby était de retour?— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2023
He's back, baby.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ppGkoDKee6
- 2-0 La Tricolore.
- He doubles his goal tally for the season. His name is Jonathan Drouin!
[Traduction libre : Fromage du haut]— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 21, 2023
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/mbol0CR0ZN
- Thankfully not two minutes late to the puck. Perfect timing.
- Nice assist from Denis Gurianov as well.
Second Period
- Monty and Wideman collectively stops former Hab Corey Perry from getting his team back into the game.
- Josh Anderson not on the bench? Injury?
- hAvE tHeRe BeEn AnY iNjUrEd HaBs PlAyErS tHiS sEaSoN?
- Gurianov takes an offensive zone penalty.
- Tampa Bay demonstrates their lethal power play.
- Brayden Point makes it 2-1.
- Ridiculous call on Michael Pezzetta, who throws a clean hit against the boards, just to get ambushed by the thug better known as Pat Maroon.
- Sorry, my mistake. Three-time Stanley Cup winning thug Pat Maroon, that is.
- Billy Madison! Habs back to a two-goal lead.
Mike and I̶k̶e̶ Snipe#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RTyS4YiXwm— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2023
- Hedman being penalized just as we hit the buzzer. Tampa will start period three with a deficit.
Third Period
- Monty to the rescue!
- This really does look like a winnable game.
- “Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s (June) 2021.”
- Gah, Gally.
- Would be great to see both him and Dach score in their comebacks.
- Three-time Stanley Cup whiner Macaroon scores off a lucky bounce, and Tampa breathes fresh air.
- Vasilevskiy to the bench. Extra attacker for Tampa.
- That’s just garbage.
- How is that not a call on Anderson when he rushes toward the net and gets pulled down by the shoulder?
- Not common for the Habs to beat the Lightning in the Bell Centre.
- A win is a win is a win, I suppose.
