Canadiens vs. Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Montreal’s lineup will look a bit different tonight from the one that fell to the Lightning in Tampa on Saturday, thanks to a couple of forwards coming off the injured list. Brendan Gallagher, who hasn’t played since January 3, will slot onto a line with Mike Hoffman and Alex Belzile. Kirby Dach has missed several weeks of action with a lower-body injury, and he makes his appearance back on Nick Suzuki’s wing, at least to start this game. We’ll see if he moves to the centre position he had been playing at the time of his injury before the night is done.

The Habs will be down one of their goal-scorers from a close match three nights ago. Jesse Ylönen is dealing with an illness, and won’t be able to play. It’s not fun timing for a player who has finally gotten comfortable with his game at the NHL level, netting three goals in his last four games, so let’s hope it’s something that won’t impact him for long.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #25 Denis Gurianov #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #68 Mike Hoffman #60 Alex Belzile #11 Brendan Gallagher #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron #26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj, Jesse Ylönen

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brandon Hagel Brayden Point Nikita Kucherov Alex Killorn Anthony Cirelli Tanner Jeannot Ross Colton Steven Stamkos Nick Paul Mikey Eyssimont Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Patrick Maroon

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Victor Hedman Zach Bogosian Mikhail Sergachev Darren Raddysh Ian Cole Erik Cernak