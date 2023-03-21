 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Lightning: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal gets some key players back this evening.

By Justin Blades
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Lightning region: Bally Sports Sun
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Montreal’s lineup will look a bit different tonight from the one that fell to the Lightning in Tampa on Saturday, thanks to a couple of forwards coming off the injured list. Brendan Gallagher, who hasn’t played since January 3, will slot onto a line with Mike Hoffman and Alex Belzile. Kirby Dach has missed several weeks of action with a lower-body injury, and he makes his appearance back on Nick Suzuki’s wing, at least to start this game. We’ll see if he moves to the centre position he had been playing at the time of his injury before the night is done.

The Habs will be down one of their goal-scorers from a close match three nights ago. Jesse Ylönen is dealing with an illness, and won’t be able to play. It’s not fun timing for a player who has finally gotten comfortable with his game at the NHL level, netting three goals in his last four games, so let’s hope it’s something that won’t impact him for long.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#25 Denis Gurianov #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson
#68 Mike Hoffman #60 Alex Belzile #11 Brendan Gallagher
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen

#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron
#26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj, Jesse Ylönen

Tampa Bay Lightning projected lineup

Forwards

Brandon Hagel Brayden Point Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn Anthony Cirelli Tanner Jeannot
Ross Colton Steven Stamkos Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Patrick Maroon

Defencemen

Victor Hedman Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev Darren Raddysh
Ian Cole Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy Brian Elliott

