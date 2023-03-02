Canadiens @ Kings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Kings region: Bally Sports West

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

In this final game before tomorrow’s 3 PM Eastern NHL Trade Deadline, we may just see Joel Edmundson after all. He was close to returning on Tuesday versus the San Jose Sharks, and now the indication is that he will be in the lineup as the seventh defenceman tonight, possibly in a limited role just to prove that he is capable of playing the position. It would be a bit of a gamble for a player who has missed significant time with an injury on two occasions this season, and all you can hope for his sake is that he is fully recovered from his injury and not being rushed back into action for this showcase.

The Kings will be happy with what they’ve already done, acquiring Vladislav Gavrikov to shore up their defence (and play on the third pairing this evening), and bringing in Joonas Korpisalo to aid with the goaltending duties. L.A. isn’t marching out its new netminder just yet, however, as Pheonix Copley takes to the crease for this one. Copley’s most recent performance was allowing five goals to the Winnipeg Jets, so Montreal will have its opportunity for some offence.

Will that mean a goal for Denis Gurianov? He was very close to netting his first goal as a Hab versus the Sharks, but didn’t find the net in two tries with the Dallas Stars earlier this year. Perhaps the third time is the charm for the power forward.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard #21 Kaiden Guhle #44 Joel Edmundson $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Quinton Byfield Anze Kopitar Adrian Kempe Kevin Fiala Phillip Danault Viktor Arvidsson Alex Iafallo Blake Lizotte Gabriel Vilardi Carl Grundstrom Rasmus Kupari Arthur Kaliyev

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mikey Anderson Drew Doughty Sean Durzi Matt Roy Vladislav Gavrikov Sean Walker