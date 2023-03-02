Thursday Habs Headlines: Kaiden Guhle doesn’t miss a beat after returning from injury

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- You would never know that Kaiden Guhle has been out of the lineup for 23 games with the performance he gave upon his return on Tuesday night. [Journal de Montreal]
- Despite their ranks in the standings, the atmosphere in the Canadiens locker room is far from negative... and Tom Petty helps them celebrate every win. [Journal de Montreal]
- After seeing him in action during his first game in a Habs’ uniform, it’s hard to imagine why the Dallas Stars chose Evgenii Dadonov over Denis Gurianov. [RDS]
- A look back at action taken by the Canadiens during the previous five NHL Trade Deadlines. [Journal de Montreal]
- To bad February is a short month as it was the Canadiens’ best month yet ending with a 6-3-0 record. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Ottawa Senators have acquired Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for three draft picks. [Sportsnet]
- NHL candidates and storylines to watch as the deadline draws closer. [Sportsnet]
- It’s the Battle of Alberta university edition as the University of Calgary Dinos look to win the first Canada West men’s hockey title since 1996. [CTV News]
- The Detroit Red Wings landed captain Dylan Larkin for another eight years with a $69.6 million contract extension. [TSN]
- The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. [TSN]
- A hockey coach from Quebec is facing assault charges following an on-ice brawl that happened back in December. [CBC]
