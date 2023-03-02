Thursday Habs Headlines: Kaiden Guhle doesn’t miss a beat after returning from injury

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

You would never know that Kaiden Guhle has been out of the lineup for 23 games with the performance he gave upon his return on Tuesday night. [Journal de Montreal]

Despite their ranks in the standings, the atmosphere in the Canadiens locker room is far from negative... and Tom Petty helps them celebrate every win. [Journal de Montreal]

After seeing him in action during his first game in a Habs’ uniform, it’s hard to imagine why the Dallas Stars chose Evgenii Dadonov over Denis Gurianov. [RDS]

A look back at action taken by the Canadiens during the previous five NHL Trade Deadlines. [Journal de Montreal]

To bad February is a short month as it was the Canadiens’ best month yet ending with a 6-3-0 record. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere