Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Lane Hutson led Boston University to a Hockey East championship, first with a tying goal on a one-timer, and then this [GoTerriers.com]:

LANE HUTSON WITH THE OT WINNER



BOSTON WINS THE HOCKEY EAST TITLE pic.twitter.com/QtJ9rgEwRJ — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 19, 2023

Vincent Lecavalier’s role with the team initially involved evaluating NHL players on video. As his tenure has gone on, he’s increasing;y become involved in evaluating draft prospects. [La Presse]

Josh Anderson’s game has grown under Martin St- Louis. [Montreal Gazette]

Samuel Montembeault is taking over the number-one role. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the league and elsewhere