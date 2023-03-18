 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headines: Earning a Spot

Jayden Struble talks about joining the Rocket, Lecavalier and St-Louis members of Tampa Bay’s inaugural hall of fame class, McDavid’s prolific scoring, and more in today’s links.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jayden Struble talks about joining the Rocket despite the fact that his spot there is not guaranteed. [La Presse| Google Translate]
  • Nick Suzuki fined $2,500 for his cross-check on Anton Lundell. [TSN]
  • Jonathan Drouin missed practice as a consequence of missing a mandatory team meeting. [Sportsnet | La Presse]
  • Come for the news, stay for the heartwarming videos of Cole Caufield and Brysen Byron. [Twitter]
  • Kaiden Guhle shares his favorite music. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

