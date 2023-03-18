Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jayden Struble talks about joining the Rocket despite the fact that his spot there is not guaranteed. [La Presse| Google Translate]
- Nick Suzuki fined $2,500 for his cross-check on Anton Lundell. [TSN]
- Jonathan Drouin missed practice as a consequence of missing a mandatory team meeting. [Sportsnet | La Presse]
- Come for the news, stay for the heartwarming videos of Cole Caufield and Brysen Byron. [Twitter]
Excuse us, but does Cole have a new bestie?#GoHabsGo | @FlowHydration pic.twitter.com/tsf18KHPR2— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023
- Kaiden Guhle shares his favorite music. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Concordia University Stingers are the Canadian Championship favorites again this year. [La Presse]
- Looking back on how Marty St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier shaped the Tampa Bay Lightning. [The Athletic]
- Connor McDavid will likely become the first player since Mario Lemieux to hit 150 points in one season. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
- After a mediocre season so far, the Toronto Maple Leafs feel Morgan Rielly is improving. [TSN]
- Lars Eller shows the Ottawa Senators just how important it is to play until the whistle. [Yahoo Sports]
- Irfan Chaudhry is Hockey Canada’s first-ever vice president of diversity and inclusion. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
- The Arizona Coyotes sign Shane Doan’s son Josh to ELC. [NBC Sports]
- Breaking down just how much experience counts in the final sprint to the playoffs. [Sportsnet]
