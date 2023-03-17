Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What could the roster look like for next year? [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Rumours linking Pierre-Luc Dubois to Montreal continue to persist. [The Hockey News]
- Rookie defencemen Johnathan Kovacevic and Arber Xhekaj rank among the NHL’s top trend-setters in haute couture. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Montreal Canadiens have been decimated by injuries this season, which has allowed them to showcase many players who would otherwise be stuck in the AHL. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- It took Owen Beck a while to wrap his head around the price the Peterborough Petes paid to get him. [The Peterborough Examiner]
- The Habs remain emotionally engaged despite having little to play for. [TSN 690 (Audio)]
- Jonathan Kovacevic: the most underrated Canadien. [A Winning Habit]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and their 11-7 lineup have been debated a lot since the NHL trade deadline. Is it working? [The Hockey News]
- St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct for his part in an altercation Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild. [Sportsnet]
- Behind the Marc-Andre Fleury-Binnington fight that almost happened. [The Athletic]
- Ondrej Palat’s former Lightning teammates share why he’s a perfect fit for the New Jersey Devils and why they miss him so much as a teammate. [New Jersey Devils]
- “It feels great I get trust from there (management),” Jesperi Kotkaniemi said. “[Second-line centre is] a big role to fill but I think I’m ready for it. [Raleigh News & Observer]
- This is a story of a dog called Bronco, a baby named Gracie and the circle of life. Ethan Bear’s life. If you’re a dog person, you’ll get it. If you just have a heart, you should too. [Sportsnet]
- Who are some of the big names bidding for the Ottawa Senators? [TSN]
- Ryan Reynolds should not to be underestimated in the Senators sale process. [Sportsnet]
- A great and important challenge lies before new QMJHL president Mario Cecchini. [La Presse]
- The background behind the QMJHL’s decision to ban fighting. [The Athletic]
- Banning fighting may start with the QMJHL, but do the other junior leagues need to follow suit? [Daily Faceoff]
- Why are suspensions down in the 2022-23 NHL season? [ESPN]
