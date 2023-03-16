Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: Goals galore in Sunrise

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

This is gonna be a weird one.

Can you ask both teams for a loss?

Monty gets the start in net. Deservedly.

First period

Man, what was that? Habs take the lead before I had even opened up the stream.

Mike Matheson plays grim reaper in his old home building.

Mike s'offre un but tôt dans le match



Matheson opens the scoring early in the first!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XAuBzNRDbU — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023

Mr. White ties it up at one-a-piece.

2-1 Florida. Carter Verhaeghe.

These games are just bananas at this point.

4-8 against Colorado, a 6-4-win in Pittsburgh which started with a very early two goal-deficit and now this one.

2-2. What the flying Dutchman is going on in Florida?

Anthony Richard has his second in two games. Mazel tov, Rocket Richard Jr.

C'est payant de tirer dans le trafic.



Always a good idea to shoot through traffic.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vnWiBUawab — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023

3-2 Florida and Monty is getting pulled.

It’s been eight shots in total, if you count both teams.

We’ve seen the goalies make a total of three saves.

3-3? Really? REALLY?!

Michael Pezzetta hits it out of mid-air. Beautiful.

Est-ce que Pezz joue au baseball dans ces temps libres?



Has Pezz been playing some baseball lately?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uvNgwtKYbc — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023

At least we’re not paying $10 million a year for a goalie who has a save percentage of 0 halfway through the first period.

Silver linings, people. Silver linings.

4-3 Florida.

Goals? Seven. Total number of shots? Twelve.

Goals? Eight. Shots? 13.

I can do this all night long...

It was Florida scoring by the way. We now have a 5-3-game. It’s been eleven minutes.

Goals? Nine. Shots? 17.

This one should not have counted though. Ref blew the whistle before the puck went into the net.

But yeah, the zebras just make up the rules as they go along, I suppose.

Goals? Ten. Shots? 19.

The Panthers fans are shouting out: “We want ten!”

Oh-oh. We’re going to the penalty kill. Will we have eight now?

No, actually. Things finally seems to have calmed down.

No goals in the final seven minutes of the period. I call BORING! Gimme that refund immediately!

Time to breeeeaaaathe.

Second period

4-7 baby. The comeback has begun.

Rafaël fait dévier la rondelle devant le filet!



RHP with the redirection from in front!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BUoRnHLi9e — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023

RHP is a wonder boy. And most importantly, he’s our wonder boy.

I take that back. It’s 8 for the home team.

Can someone get the Zamboni driver? We need him to play goaltender for us.

9-4 Panthers. And Monty’s getting ready to return to the game.

“Monty 2.0 – Electric Boogaloo”.

Electric Boogaloo”. The Florida posts have been better goal stoppers than Bobrovsky in this game.

Third period

Hey, Montreal has scored at least four goals for three straight games!

(Let’s keep quiet about them having conceded 21 in the same time span).

Gah, Nick Suzuki gets robbed by Bobbo on a 2-on-0.

So close to just being four goals down again...

It’s a Rem Pitlick power play goal!

Rem du cercle des mises au jeu!



Rem from the faceoff circle!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1OcpvmLpEb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023

We have hope, people!

Terrific pass from Mike Matheson.

Florida trying to injure Kaiden Guhle.

As if we haven’t had enough pain tonight...

Suzuki receives five and a game for a cross-checking which we couldn’t even see on the replay.

These refs are quite the joke.

It’s over. After a first period with ten goals, we only got four more.

The Habs actually won that last period.

Another win for the tank. But a loss for the other tank opportunity.

All in all, a draw? I guess?

