Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: Goals galore in Sunrise

The Canadiens couldn’t keep pass after a wild opening to the first period.

By Anton Rasegård
/ new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • This is gonna be a weird one.
  • Can you ask both teams for a loss?
  • Monty gets the start in net. Deservedly.

First period

  • Man, what was that? Habs take the lead before I had even opened up the stream.
  • Mike Matheson plays grim reaper in his old home building.
  • Mr. White ties it up at one-a-piece.
  • 2-1 Florida. Carter Verhaeghe.
  • These games are just bananas at this point.
  • 4-8 against Colorado, a 6-4-win in Pittsburgh which started with a very early two goal-deficit and now this one.
  • 2-2. What the flying Dutchman is going on in Florida?
  • Anthony Richard has his second in two games. Mazel tov, Rocket Richard Jr.
  • 3-2 Florida and Monty is getting pulled.
  • It’s been eight shots in total, if you count both teams.
  • We’ve seen the goalies make a total of three saves.
  • 3-3? Really? REALLY?!
  • Michael Pezzetta hits it out of mid-air. Beautiful.
  • At least we’re not paying $10 million a year for a goalie who has a save percentage of 0 halfway through the first period.
  • Silver linings, people. Silver linings.
  • 4-3 Florida.
  • Goals? Seven. Total number of shots? Twelve.
  • Goals? Eight. Shots? 13.
  • I can do this all night long...
  • It was Florida scoring by the way. We now have a 5-3-game. It’s been eleven minutes.
  • Goals? Nine. Shots? 17.
  • This one should not have counted though. Ref blew the whistle before the puck went into the net.
  • But yeah, the zebras just make up the rules as they go along, I suppose.
  • Goals? Ten. Shots? 19.
  • The Panthers fans are shouting out: “We want ten!”
  • Oh-oh. We’re going to the penalty kill. Will we have eight now?
  • No, actually. Things finally seems to have calmed down.
  • No goals in the final seven minutes of the period. I call BORING! Gimme that refund immediately!
  • Time to breeeeaaaathe.

Second period

  • 4-7 baby. The comeback has begun.
  • RHP is a wonder boy. And most importantly, he’s our wonder boy.
  • I take that back. It’s 8 for the home team.
  • Can someone get the Zamboni driver? We need him to play goaltender for us.
  • 9-4 Panthers. And Monty’s getting ready to return to the game.
  • “Monty 2.0 Electric Boogaloo”.
  • The Florida posts have been better goal stoppers than Bobrovsky in this game.

Third period

  • Hey, Montreal has scored at least four goals for three straight games!
  • (Let’s keep quiet about them having conceded 21 in the same time span).
  • Gah, Nick Suzuki gets robbed by Bobbo on a 2-on-0.
  • So close to just being four goals down again...
  • It’s a Rem Pitlick power play goal!
  • We have hope, people!
  • Terrific pass from Mike Matheson.
  • Florida trying to injure Kaiden Guhle.
  • As if we haven’t had enough pain tonight...
  • Suzuki receives five and a game for a cross-checking which we couldn’t even see on the replay.
  • These refs are quite the joke.
  • It’s over. After a first period with ten goals, we only got four more.
  • The Habs actually won that last period.
  • Another win for the tank. But a loss for the other tank opportunity.
  • All in all, a draw? I guess?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Never had that issue on a rotary phone

2) He’s on the way to Tampa

1) The horror. The horror.

