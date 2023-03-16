Canadiens @ Panthers Top Six Minutes: Goals galore in Sunrise

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- This is gonna be a weird one.
- Can you ask both teams for a loss?
- Monty gets the start in net. Deservedly.
First period
- Man, what was that? Habs take the lead before I had even opened up the stream.
- Mike Matheson plays grim reaper in his old home building.
Mike s'offre un but tôt dans le match— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023
Matheson opens the scoring early in the first!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XAuBzNRDbU
- Mr. White ties it up at one-a-piece.
- 2-1 Florida. Carter Verhaeghe.
- These games are just bananas at this point.
- 4-8 against Colorado, a 6-4-win in Pittsburgh which started with a very early two goal-deficit and now this one.
- 2-2. What the flying Dutchman is going on in Florida?
- Anthony Richard has his second in two games. Mazel tov, Rocket Richard Jr.
C'est payant de tirer dans le trafic.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023
Always a good idea to shoot through traffic.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vnWiBUawab
- 3-2 Florida and Monty is getting pulled.
- It’s been eight shots in total, if you count both teams.
- We’ve seen the goalies make a total of three saves.
- 3-3? Really? REALLY?!
- Michael Pezzetta hits it out of mid-air. Beautiful.
Est-ce que Pezz joue au baseball dans ces temps libres?— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023
Has Pezz been playing some baseball lately?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uvNgwtKYbc
- At least we’re not paying $10 million a year for a goalie who has a save percentage of 0 halfway through the first period.
- Silver linings, people. Silver linings.
- 4-3 Florida.
- Goals? Seven. Total number of shots? Twelve.
- Goals? Eight. Shots? 13.
- I can do this all night long...
- It was Florida scoring by the way. We now have a 5-3-game. It’s been eleven minutes.
- Goals? Nine. Shots? 17.
- This one should not have counted though. Ref blew the whistle before the puck went into the net.
- But yeah, the zebras just make up the rules as they go along, I suppose.
- Goals? Ten. Shots? 19.
- The Panthers fans are shouting out: “We want ten!”
- Oh-oh. We’re going to the penalty kill. Will we have eight now?
- No, actually. Things finally seems to have calmed down.
- No goals in the final seven minutes of the period. I call BORING! Gimme that refund immediately!
- Time to breeeeaaaathe.
Second period
- 4-7 baby. The comeback has begun.
Rafaël fait dévier la rondelle devant le filet!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023
RHP with the redirection from in front!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BUoRnHLi9e
- RHP is a wonder boy. And most importantly, he’s our wonder boy.
- I take that back. It’s 8 for the home team.
- Can someone get the Zamboni driver? We need him to play goaltender for us.
- 9-4 Panthers. And Monty’s getting ready to return to the game.
- “Monty 2.0 – Electric Boogaloo”.
- The Florida posts have been better goal stoppers than Bobrovsky in this game.
Third period
- Hey, Montreal has scored at least four goals for three straight games!
- (Let’s keep quiet about them having conceded 21 in the same time span).
- Gah, Nick Suzuki gets robbed by Bobbo on a 2-on-0.
- So close to just being four goals down again...
- It’s a Rem Pitlick power play goal!
Rem du cercle des mises au jeu!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023
Rem from the faceoff circle!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1OcpvmLpEb
- We have hope, people!
- Terrific pass from Mike Matheson.
- Florida trying to injure Kaiden Guhle.
- As if we haven’t had enough pain tonight...
- Suzuki receives five and a game for a cross-checking which we couldn’t even see on the replay.
- These refs are quite the joke.
- It’s over. After a first period with ten goals, we only got four more.
- The Habs actually won that last period.
- Another win for the tank. But a loss for the other tank opportunity.
- All in all, a draw? I guess?
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Never had that issue on a rotary phone
2) He’s on the way to Tampa
1) The horror. The horror.
