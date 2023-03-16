Canadiens @ Panthers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Panthers region: BSFLX

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

The Canadiens snapped a seven-game losing streak in Tuesday’s game, ironically with perhaps a worse effort they’ve put forth in that span. They took advantage of a poor night in the net from Tristan Jarry to pile up some goals and come away with a 6-4 win.

Montreal hasn’t been fortunate enough to see such a bad performance from a goaltender in the season series with the Florida Panthers, the opponent they’ve struggled with the most this season, scoring a mere four goals and surrendering 13 in just two games. Those losses were also coming at a time when the Panthers were otherwise struggling, well back of a playoff position.

At this point of the season, they’ve at least jumped over all the teams that were between them and a wild-card spot, though the gap still remains five points to post-season berth. If they want to make the playoffs, the two points on the table tonight are rather important, so the Canadiens, who are running the same lineup from the win in Pittsburgh, will want to be as prepared for the opening faceoff as the host team is.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #56 Jesse Ylönen #25 Denis Gurianov #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #67 Chris Tierney #68 Mike Hoffman #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #26 Johnny Kovacevic #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Florida Panthers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Eetu Luostarinen Aleksander Barkov Anthony Duclair Carter Verhaeghe Sam Bennett Matthew Tkachuk Ryan Lomberg Anton Lundell Sam Reinhart Nick Cousins Eric Staal Colin White

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Gustav Forsling Aaron Ekblad Marc Staal Brandon Montour Josh Mahura Radko Gudas