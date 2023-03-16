Thursday Habs Headlines: Sean Farrell and Lane Hutson Hobey-Baker finalists

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Sean Farrell and Lane Hutson are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey-Baker trophy that is awarded to the NCAA’s most outstanding hockey player. [Journal de Montreal]

After undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday it was announced that Christian Dvorak will be out for the remainder of the season. [EOTP]

The moment everyone’s been waiting for... the Canadiens signed Jayden Struble to two-year entry-level contract. [EOTP]

The Boston Bruins could break some long-standing records held by the Canadiens. [RDS]

Reaching his personal best record this season, Joel Teasdale is a key asset in the Laval Rocket’s playoff race. [NHL]

Around the League and Elsewhere