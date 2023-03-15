Montreal Canadiens announce Christian Dvorak will be out the remainder of the season

Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced on Wednesday.

Dvorak had his surgery Wednesday in New York at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Marx and a full recovery is expected before the start of next season.

The 27-year-old forward scored 10 goals and added 18 assists in 64 games this season. He is one of several centres out of the lineup right now, alongside Kirby Dach, Sean Monahan, and Jake Evans.

The team will continue rolling with Chris Tierney, Jonathan Drouin, and Alex Belzile at centre with Nick Suzuki.

Dvorak is in his second season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes. He has two seasons remaining on his contract with a modified no-trade clause that kicks in next season. His cap hit is $4.45 million per season.