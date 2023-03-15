Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Habs general manager prefers to see a glass that’s half full. [RDS | Google Translate]
- The Canadiens need to rebuild their goaltending depth. [The Hockey Writers]
- Why Josh Anderson is the new Artturi Lehkonen in helping Canadiens become what they hope to be. [The Athletic]
- When could Sean Farrell arrive in Montreal? [La Presse]
- Who are the Habs with the most untradeable contracts at the end of this season? [The Hockey Writers]
- Adam Engström scored his first professional playoff goal in Rögle BK’s series clinching 3-2 victory over Emil Heineman’s Leksands IF.
#Habs Adam Engström with his first professional play off goal!— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) March 14, 2023
Great hand eye co-ordintation, and then scoring between the legs of the defender. pic.twitter.com/PiM3kjrTzw
Around the league and elsewhere
- Inside Lehkonen’s return to Montreal: 2 goals, an injury and plenty of memories. [The Athletic]
- The Bell Centre injury curse has even claimed former Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- It’s Alex Newhook’s time to shine with Lehkonen out. [Mile High Hockey]
- Gary Bettman could get heat from owners to get the salary cap moving. [Daily Faceoff]
- Fight etiquette and player safety are among the hot topics as the GMs continue to meet. [ESPN]
- NHL expansion scenarios: the 6 cities the league could consider next. [The Athletic]
- Sidney Crosby’s consistent level of greatness is like nothing we’ve ever seen. [The Athletic]
- Why do NHL nets get knocked off so often, and what is the league doing about it? [The Athletic]
- The Division I men’s ice hockey tournament selection process, explained. [NCAA]
- Carolina Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov is out for season with a torn ACL. [ESPN]
- Svechnikov’s injury punishes the Hurricanes for not being more daring at the trade deadline. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Unknown History of how hate fuelled the 2002 women’s hockey gold-medal game. [CBC (Video)]
