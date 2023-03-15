Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Adam Engström scored his first professional playoff goal in Rögle BK’s series clinching 3-2 victory over Emil Heineman’s Leksands IF.

#Habs Adam Engström with his first professional play off goal!



Great hand eye co-ordintation, and then scoring between the legs of the defender. pic.twitter.com/PiM3kjrTzw — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) March 14, 2023

