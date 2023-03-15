 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes, the optimist

In today’s links, the Canadiens GM talks about finding silver linings, how Josh Anderson is becoming a more well-rounded player, and the Hurricanes lose Andrei Svechnikov for the season.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Habs general manager prefers to see a glass that’s half full. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • The Canadiens need to rebuild their goaltending depth. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Why Josh Anderson is the new Artturi Lehkonen in helping Canadiens become what they hope to be. [The Athletic]
  • When could Sean Farrell arrive in Montreal? [La Presse]
  • Who are the Habs with the most untradeable contracts at the end of this season? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Adam Engström scored his first professional playoff goal in Rögle BK’s series clinching 3-2 victory over Emil Heineman’s Leksands IF.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Inside Lehkonen’s return to Montreal: 2 goals, an injury and plenty of memories. [The Athletic]
  • The Bell Centre injury curse has even claimed former Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • It’s Alex Newhook’s time to shine with Lehkonen out. [Mile High Hockey]
  • Gary Bettman could get heat from owners to get the salary cap moving. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Fight etiquette and player safety are among the hot topics as the GMs continue to meet. [ESPN]
  • NHL expansion scenarios: the 6 cities the league could consider next. [The Athletic]
  • Sidney Crosby’s consistent level of greatness is like nothing we’ve ever seen. [The Athletic]
  • Why do NHL nets get knocked off so often, and what is the league doing about it? [The Athletic]
  • The Division I men’s ice hockey tournament selection process, explained. [NCAA]
  • Carolina Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov is out for season with a torn ACL. [ESPN]
  • Svechnikov’s injury punishes the Hurricanes for not being more daring at the trade deadline. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Unknown History of how hate fuelled the 2002 women’s hockey gold-medal game. [CBC (Video)]

