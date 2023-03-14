Canadiens @ Penguins Top Six Minutes: A well-won win

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

The Habs have done well against the Penguins this season.

But they’re riding a seven-game losing streak.

But they could pull off a season sweep tonight!

But it’s the second of a back-to-back where they just got their butts kicked by Lehkonen and crew.

Anyone have a coin? Nevermind, I’ll grab a drink instead. All good.

First period

Twenty-one seconds in and I’m glad I chose whiskey over flipping a coin.

Anderson, barely skating, all alone, catches and edge and goes tumbling into the ref’s legs. Off to the bench he goes. If that results in an injury let’s just wrap this season up.

Malkin shows off on the power play to make it 2-0.

Hoffman is having none of this foolishness and gets on the board less than a minute later!

Clearly the plan was to have the Pens let their guard down and them BAM we attack! Ylonen with a snipe and we’re all tied up!

Our turn on the power play. They got a PPG, anything they can do we can do better.

Just as the man advantage ends Gurianov goes skate, stick, up and over and we’re in the lead!

Wanna hear something even better? That’s three goals on five shots.

Eleven seconds to go and Edmundson gets in on the action at the blueline to double the lead in this crazy comeback!

Six goals in the first period. And they weren’t all against the Habs. I’m already counting this as a win.

Second period

Oh hey, I wonder where Jarry went?

Oh no, someone, anyone, Malkin is coming. Not to worry, Savard handled it. You heard me.

Belzile heads to the box for tripping Crosby. Let’s call it 50% trip, 50% embellishment.

Zucker battles his way though, fending off all Habs in his way. All except Monty who straight up robs him.

Monty wasn’t ready for Letang, however.

Belzile, dude. That’s three penalties so far. And puck over glass? Come on.

Monty is at it again! Those are some pretty sweet saves you’re breaking out this period, my man.

Could of used one of those saves on Malkin though.

Third period

Here we go. All tied up. Forget the tank. Let’s sweep this thing!

While the shots-goals ratio was impressive in the first period, the current 32-11 SOG for the Pens, is less so.

A sweet cross-ice pass from Barron, Richard smoothly picks it up and buries it and we’re back on top!

The puck travels up Rutta’s stick, right into the inside of his knee and he’s down for the count.

Barron with a nice dive and stick save to help Monty out.

Pens are up to 39 shots. That’s good. Monty thrives on a high number of shots.

DeSmith, how dare you make a save like that on Suzuki.

Anderson seals the deal with the empty netter! Cue “Have I told you lately how much I love you”. The Rod Stewart version. Nothing else will do.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) A 100& chance that Bedard wants to play in Montreal rather than Columbus

2) Now that’s quick lateral movement

1) You’re no David Ayres