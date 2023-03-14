Canadiens @ Penguins: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Penguins region: ATTSN Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Things started very poorly for the Canadiens last night in the final game of a homestand, and they didn’t get much better as the game wore on, dropping an 8-4 decision to snap a streak of seven consecutive close games, six of them by one goal. But they were all still losses, and the players are eager to get back in the win column.

They have had success versus Pittsburgh this year, winning the first two games in overtime. Winning goals have come from Mike Hoffman, who has been quiet lately after a productive period with the Habs, and Kirby Dach, who is still out with a mystery lower-body injury. Montreal will find Pittsburgh a much more difficult opponent that it was in those games in October and November, now knowing exactly how important each two-point result is.

Pittsburgh has won seven of its last nine games, and overtime has been a feature during that run as well, going past regulation five times. Samuel Montembeault’s goal tonight will be to help his team at least be tied after 60 minutes, and then hope that overtime victories versus the Penguins come in threes.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #56 Jesse Ylönen #25 Denis Gurianov #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #67 Chris Tierney #68 Mike Hoffman #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #26 Johnny Kovacevic #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Justin Barron, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Jake Guentzel Sidney Crosby Bryan Rust Jason Zucker Evgeni Malkin Alex Nylander Drew O'Connor Mikael Granlund Rickard Rakell Danton Heinen Jeff Carter Josh Archibald

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Marcus Pettersson Kris Letang Brian Dumoulin Jeff Petry Pierre-Olivier Joseph Jan Rutta