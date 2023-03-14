Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis is very happy with Josh Anderson’s play saying, “He’s the total package if you think about it with his speed, his size, his strength”. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins can’t overlook tonight’s matchup against the Canadiens. [Pensburgh]
- Why the Canadiens have been one of the most injury-plagued teams during the last two seasons. [The Hockey Writers]
- Do the Habs miss Artturi Lehkonen? [TSN690]
- We know of one who does...
Good friendship, Lehky
️ https://t.co/KqBSAS6W9F#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YT8TuhHS75
Around the League and Elsewhere
- A Canadian hockey referee was arrested and immediately suspended after being accused of hitting a 10-year-old player. [People]
- The Ottawa Senators are not out of the playoff race yet but they’re losing ground. [Sportsnet]
- After receiving the first round of bids, the sale process for the Senators is underway. [TSN]
- The Philadelphia Flyers may finally be ready for a proper rebuild but the people who own the team could stand in their way. [The Hockey News]
- The longest-tenured GM in NHL history, Nashville Predators GM David Poile speaks on his final season as the Predators and the impact he’s had on the NHL over the years. [Sportsnet]
