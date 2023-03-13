Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Mike Matheson makes things more interesting than they should be Suddenly this is becoming a game. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 13, 2023, 9:54pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Mike Matheson makes things more interesting than they should be Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images Montreal gets one step closer. Josh Anderson with the drop pass and Mike Matheson makes it a 7-4 game pic.twitter.com/JLULQlUZg4— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 14, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 67: Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche Rating The Tank: The ‘Oh No They Suck Again’ Edition [Highlight] Mike Matheson makes things more interesting than they should be [Highlight] Chris Wideman scores his first goal of the season View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Rating The Tank: The ‘Oh No They Suck Again’ Edition Links: Anderson sees the game differently under St-Louis TSM: Snowed Under [Highlight] Chris Wideman scores his first goal of the season [Highlight] Denis Gurianov fires the puck in on the power play [Highlight] Josh Anderson’s 20th goal begins the comeback Loading comments...
