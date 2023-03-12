 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Canadiens came out winners on both ends of Jeff Petry’s tenure

In today’s links, getting the better deal in both Petry trades, now injured players remain engaged with the team, Youppi!’s birthday bash, and the challenges Daniel Briêre faces in Philadelphia.

By Justin Blades
NHL: NOV 27 Canadiens at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens won both Jeff Petry trades. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How all the injured players are maintaining their connection with the team. [The Athletic]
  • The players who could be playing (or watching) their final games as members of the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
  • There was a mascot takeover at the Bell Centre as they celebrated Youppi!’s birthday:

Around the league and elsewhere

