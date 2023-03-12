Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens won both Jeff Petry trades. [Montreal Gazette]
- How all the injured players are maintaining their connection with the team. [The Athletic]
- The players who could be playing (or watching) their final games as members of the Canadiens. [The Hockey Writers]
- There was a mascot takeover at the Bell Centre as they celebrated Youppi!’s birthday:
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Boston Bruins have indeed clinched their playoff spot, doing so by becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
- Nick Bonino, whose trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins the Canadiens helped facilitate, is week-to-week with a lacerated kidney. [NHL.com]
- Five things Daniel Briêre needs to address at the start of his tenure as Philadelphia Flyers GM. [Broad Street Hockey]
- The Penguins’ moves in recent years have put their post-season appearance streak in jeopardy. [PensBurgh]
