Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: A game for absolutely no history books

New Jersey won. Montreal lost. And somehow both teams got exactly what they were asking for.

By Anton Rasegård
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • What do we want? Development for the young guns.
  • And then competitive spirit ending in losses for the Habs.
  • And for the Florida Panthers.
  • Draft mode is on. Let’s get ready to rumble.

First period

  • Hot start for the Devils.
  • Drouin tries to help them by dribbling his own goalie.
  • Unfortunately, he can’t even score in his own net.
  • No, I’m sorry. That was mean. I love Johnny Drou.
  • The Canadiens defence go bowling, knocking each other over, and Nathan Bastian can steal the puck to open the scoring.
  • Gah. Anthony Richard. So close on a breakaway.
  • Petition to remove the goaltenders?
  • The tank lives on.
  • Nico Hischier has made it 2-0 for the cup chasers from the Garden State.

Second period

  • Denis Gurianov is having problems impressing his new crowd.
  • Game has become stationary.
  • Devils know they have this one in the bag.
  • Honestly, I think the mascots show the most energy tonight. Hall of Famers for a reason.
  • I find myself still liking Johnathan Kovacevic.
  • Otherwise, this is turning out to be a real snooze fest.
  • Hey, Gurianov scored!
  • That is how you impress the Bell Centre.

Third period

  • Jake Allen flies out of the net to stop a potential breakaway for Hischier.
  • Jake the Snake indeed.
  • No penalties at all tonight, for either team. It’s apparently a very clean game.
  • Well, if you don’t count an obvious high stick which wasn’t.
  • The Canadiens are pushing for a tie now.
  • Devils seem bewildered by that and have lost a bit of their confidence.
  • Drouin hits the iron.
  • MSL chooses to go for broke and remove Allen with 1.45 to go.
  • Tuna Tatarrrrrr ices the game.
  • The tank is alive and well, thank you very much.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) We’re back to the poetry

2) Letting Drouin have the last scoring chance saved the day

1) Sanity Savings Time

