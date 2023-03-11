Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: A game for absolutely no history books

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

What do we want? Development for the young guns.

And then competitive spirit ending in losses for the Habs.

And for the Florida Panthers.

Draft mode is on. Let’s get ready to rumble.

First period

Hot start for the Devils.

Drouin tries to help them by dribbling his own goalie.

Unfortunately, he can’t even score in his own net.

No, I’m sorry. That was mean. I love Johnny Drou.

The Canadiens defence go bowling, knocking each other over, and Nathan Bastian can steal the puck to open the scoring.

Gah. Anthony Richard. So close on a breakaway.

Petition to remove the goaltenders?

The tank lives on.

Nico Hischier has made it 2-0 for the cup chasers from the Garden State.

Second period

Denis Gurianov is having problems impressing his new crowd.

Game has become stationary.

Devils know they have this one in the bag.

Honestly, I think the mascots show the most energy tonight. Hall of Famers for a reason.

I find myself still liking Johnathan Kovacevic.

Otherwise, this is turning out to be a real snooze fest.

Hey, Gurianov scored!

That is how you impress the Bell Centre.

Third period

Jake Allen flies out of the net to stop a potential breakaway for Hischier.

Jake the Snake indeed.

No penalties at all tonight, for either team. It’s apparently a very clean game.

Well, if you don’t count an obvious high stick which wasn’t.

Don't know how you miss this high stick, but by god the NHL has found a way tonight pic.twitter.com/PER32ae5vt — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 12, 2023

The Canadiens are pushing for a tie now.

Devils seem bewildered by that and have lost a bit of their confidence.

Drouin hits the iron.

MSL chooses to go for broke and remove Allen with 1.45 to go.

Tuna Tatarrrrrr ices the game.

The tank is alive and well, thank you very much.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) We’re back to the poetry

2) Letting Drouin have the last scoring chance saved the day

1) Sanity Savings Time