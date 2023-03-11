Canadiens vs. Devils Top Six Minutes: A game for absolutely no history books

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- What do we want? Development for the young guns.
- And then competitive spirit ending in losses for the Habs.
- And for the Florida Panthers.
- Draft mode is on. Let’s get ready to rumble.
First period
- Hot start for the Devils.
- Drouin tries to help them by dribbling his own goalie.
- Unfortunately, he can’t even score in his own net.
- No, I’m sorry. That was mean. I love Johnny Drou.
- The Canadiens defence go bowling, knocking each other over, and Nathan Bastian can steal the puck to open the scoring.
- Gah. Anthony Richard. So close on a breakaway.
- Petition to remove the goaltenders?
- The tank lives on.
- Nico Hischier has made it 2-0 for the cup chasers from the Garden State.
Second period
- Denis Gurianov is having problems impressing his new crowd.
- Game has become stationary.
- Devils know they have this one in the bag.
- Honestly, I think the mascots show the most energy tonight. Hall of Famers for a reason.
- I find myself still liking Johnathan Kovacevic.
- Otherwise, this is turning out to be a real snooze fest.
- Hey, Gurianov scored!
- That is how you impress the Bell Centre.
Denis the Menace#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/z0cfAeSMAm— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2023
Third period
- Jake Allen flies out of the net to stop a potential breakaway for Hischier.
- Jake the Snake indeed.
- No penalties at all tonight, for either team. It’s apparently a very clean game.
- Well, if you don’t count an obvious high stick which wasn’t.
Don't know how you miss this high stick, but by god the NHL has found a way tonight pic.twitter.com/PER32ae5vt— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 12, 2023
- The Canadiens are pushing for a tie now.
- Devils seem bewildered by that and have lost a bit of their confidence.
- Drouin hits the iron.
- MSL chooses to go for broke and remove Allen with 1.45 to go.
- Tuna Tatarrrrrr ices the game.
- The tank is alive and well, thank you very much.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) We’re back to the poetry
2) Letting Drouin have the last scoring chance saved the day
1) Sanity Savings Time
Loading comments...