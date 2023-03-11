Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Mike Matheson is quickly rising to stardom in Montreal. [La Presse | Google Translate]

“There’s a reason behind everything he says and I think that’s the biggest, most important factor for us,” says Jake Allen about Martin St-Louis’s coaching style. [Montreal Gazette]

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is fully aware of how rare it is for an AHL call-up to get an opportunity with the NHL team’s top centreman, and is making sure to take advantage of it. [TVA Sports]

With the regular season now complete, Lane Hutson has been named a Hockey East First Team All-Star [HockeyEastOnline]

Congrats to our four Hockey East All-Stars, including a league-high THREE First Team All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/EPaypX2FYA — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 10, 2023

Joshua Roy reflects on his World Juniors win and how it has helped him in the second half of the QMJHL season. [Canadiens.com]

Dealing with mental health issues, Ty Smilanic was inspired by Jonathan Drouin’s openness with his struggles, and continues to get advice from Rob Ramage. [TVA Sports]

A behind the scenes look at the skate-blade technology the Canadiens use:

The story behind some of the nicknames the Canadiens displayed ahead of Thursday’s game. [La Presse]

The Canadiens are holding a used equipment sale today:

Head to @TricoloreSports at the Bell Centre to get equipment used by our players!



Saturday, March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2023

