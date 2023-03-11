Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Mike Matheson is quickly rising to stardom in Montreal. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- “There’s a reason behind everything he says and I think that’s the biggest, most important factor for us,” says Jake Allen about Martin St-Louis’s coaching style. [Montreal Gazette]
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is fully aware of how rare it is for an AHL call-up to get an opportunity with the NHL team’s top centreman, and is making sure to take advantage of it. [TVA Sports]
- With the regular season now complete, Lane Hutson has been named a Hockey East First Team All-Star [HockeyEastOnline]
Congrats to our four Hockey East All-Stars, including a league-high THREE First Team All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/EPaypX2FYA— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 10, 2023
- Joshua Roy reflects on his World Juniors win and how it has helped him in the second half of the QMJHL season. [Canadiens.com]
- Dealing with mental health issues, Ty Smilanic was inspired by Jonathan Drouin’s openness with his struggles, and continues to get advice from Rob Ramage. [TVA Sports]
- A behind the scenes look at the skate-blade technology the Canadiens use:
Skate secrets, revealed #GoHabsGo | @EliteBladeTech pic.twitter.com/WNyrEV2x4b— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 25, 2023
- The story behind some of the nicknames the Canadiens displayed ahead of Thursday’s game. [La Presse]
- The Canadiens are holding a used equipment sale today:
Head to @TricoloreSports at the Bell Centre to get equipment used by our players!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2023
Saturday, March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.#GoHabsGo
Around the league and elsewhere
- The NHL argued that Steve Montador had been informed of the risks of repeated brain trauma in a court filing. [TSN | TVA]
- The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted Daniel Brière to interim GM. [Broad Street Hockey]
- Mitch Marner feels a sense of closure after arrests were made in response to his carjacking incident from last May. [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins can clinch their playoff spot tonight. [NHL.com]
