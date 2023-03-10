Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

The Canadiens are seeing a resurgence of Quebec-born talent. [Montreal Gazette]

Martin St-Louis has moved gameday morning skates to the Bell Centre, thinking that it helps players set themselves into a different mindset. [Montreal Gazette]

The head coach also discussed the frustrations associated with a seemingly endless stream of injuries. [Montreal Hockey Now]

Around the league and elsewhere