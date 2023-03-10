Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens are seeing a resurgence of Quebec-born talent. [Montreal Gazette]
- Martin St-Louis has moved gameday morning skates to the Bell Centre, thinking that it helps players set themselves into a different mindset. [Montreal Gazette]
- The head coach also discussed the frustrations associated with a seemingly endless stream of injuries. [Montreal Hockey Now]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The age old question: How much does size matter when trying to win the Stanley Cup? Part 1 of an upcoming series. [Daily Faceoff]
- Are there ways to prevent teams from tanking by disincentivizing losing? [The Hockey News]
- The Winnipeg Jets’s nightly dependence on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is staggering. [TSN]
- Kirill Kaprizov will miss the next three-to-four weeks after he was forced out of Wednesday’s win over the Jets with a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
- From Erik Karlsson to J.T. Miller to Josh Gibson: What’s next for the big NHL names who weren’t traded at the deadline? [The Athletic]
- What happens after an NHL trade? Inside the ‘whirlwind’ of logistics, from pickup to per diems. [The Athletic]
- 2013 NHL draft do-over: Picking 1-30 ten years later. [ESPN]
- The top 10 CHL free agents... [Daily Faceoff]
- ...and the top 10 NCAA free agents. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Ottawa Senators reportedly have nine parties interested in purchasing the team, with some of the bids valuing the team at more than $900 million. [Sportsnet]
- Captain Marie-Philip Poulin will lead an experienced squad when Canada seeks its third straight women’s world hockey title next month. [TSN]
