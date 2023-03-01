 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Seeing is believing for Martin St-Louis

In today’s links, Martin St-Louis talks about how to evaluate his new arrivals, the evergreen Jaromir Jagr, and catching one’s breath after a tumultuous trading Tuesday.

By Nathan Ni
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • “I want to see him in practice, I want to see him in games, I want to make my own first impression,” Martin St-Louis says of roster newcomers. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The combination of a psychologist and a fresh start have ignited red-hot Laval Rocket forward Brandon Gignac. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs have found a gem in Rafael Harvey-Pinard. [Last Word on Sports]
  • Three reclamation projects that the Canadiens could potentially target. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Should there be concern over the injury situation surrounding the Canadiens? [RDS]

Around the league and elsewhere

