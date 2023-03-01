Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- “I want to see him in practice, I want to see him in games, I want to make my own first impression,” Martin St-Louis says of roster newcomers. [Montreal Gazette]
- The combination of a psychologist and a fresh start have ignited red-hot Laval Rocket forward Brandon Gignac. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Habs have found a gem in Rafael Harvey-Pinard. [Last Word on Sports]
- Three reclamation projects that the Canadiens could potentially target. [The Hockey Writers]
- Should there be concern over the injury situation surrounding the Canadiens? [RDS]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Tampa Bay is hoping that lightning will strike yet again with the acquisition of Tanner Jeannot. [La Presse]
- K’Andre Miller has been suspended for 3 games for spitting at Drew Doughty. [CBC]
- Jaromir Jagr’s hometown club Rytiri Kladno’s very survival depends on him. [New York Times]
- How NHL trade deadline deals get done: Some GMs are ‘just ludicrous.’ [The Athletic]
- Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen moves on and renews his search for a Vladislav Gavrikov trade. [The Athletic]
- ICYMI: The Edmonton Oilers have traded Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes for Patrik Puistola. [Sportsnet]
- ICYMI: The Oilers landed Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators for a package including Tyson Barrie and a 1st round selection. [On the Forecheck]
- ICYMI: The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks for a 3rd round selection. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- ICYMI: The Leafs also moved Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a 1st rounder. [Japers’ Rink]
- ICYMI: Patrick Kane is a New York Ranger, sent to Broadway in exchange for two draft picks. [Daily Faceoff]
- Grading Tuesday’s moves. [ESPN | The Athletic (Sandin) | The Athletic (Puljujarvi) | The Athletic (Ekholm)]
