 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Kaiden Guhle scores in his return

He joins in with some offence from the defence.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

He’d been looking for this goal all night.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 60: Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...