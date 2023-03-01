Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle scores in his return He joins in with some offence from the defence. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Mar 1, 2023, 12:47am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle scores in his return Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images He’d been looking for this goal all night. Kaiden Guhle says oh no, don't be heading to bed just yet... 1-1. pic.twitter.com/3qrgEireX1— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 1, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 60: Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks TSM: The Guhle & Guri Show [Highlight] Kaiden Guhle scores in his return Habs @ Sharks: Game thread View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: The Guhle & Guri Show [Highlight] Jesse Ylönen completes the two-on-one Habs @ Sharks: Game thread Game 60: Habs @ Sharks Habs @ Sharks: Game preview Links: Will draft picks be Kent Hughes’ focus for the trade deadline? Loading comments...
