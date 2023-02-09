Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Will the Canadiens have an easier chance of getting some wins when they return to action this weekend? [Journal de Montreal]
- Looks like Brendan Gallagher isn’t close to returning yet as he sports an orthopedic boot in Barbados. [Journal de Montreal]
- Kent Hughes is heading into the NHL Trade Deadline as a seller and maybe Josh Anderson should be on that list. [The Hockey Writers]
- Logan Mailloux has his sights set on making the Canadiens’ roster next season. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Everyone showed up for a Southern Professional Hockey League game, food was sold, the anthem was sang — but where was the home team? [Sportsnet]
- A 14-year-old, fast-rising hockey play-by-play announcer from St. John’s, NL got to rub shoulders with the biggest names in the NHL at the All-Star weekend. [CBC]
- Come deadline time, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said if they start bringing in players with big cap numbers they’re going to have to figure out how to move people out. [TSN]
- How to fix the the NHL All-Star weekend before it hits Toronto in 2024. [Sportsnet]
- With intensity about to ramp up now that the season is on the homestretch, it’s time to take a look at each team’s chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. [CBS Sports]
