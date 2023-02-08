Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens need to go into the trade deadline with multiple plans. [The Hockey Writers]
- Mike Keane speaks candidly about being part of a franchise-altering trade. [Montreal Gazette]
- Big decisions are coming up when it comes to Cayden Primeau. [RDS]
- Jayden Struble hopes to follow in Jordan Harris’s footsteps, but knows that his journey may involve the AHL. [La Presse]
- How does Samuel Montembeault’s ascendancy affect how Kent Hughes views his team’s long-term goaltending situation for the deadline? [Montreal Hockey Now]
- The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are reportedly in the market for a left defenceman, and Joel Edmundson might be an attractive target. [The Athletic]
- Vincenz Rohrer is gradually working his way back to peak form since returning to game action two weeks after being taken off the ice on a stretcher. [Ottawa Citizen]
Around the league and elsewhere
- U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston mayor Marty Walsh is expected to leave the Biden administration to run the National Hockey League Players’ Association. [TSN]
- The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract extension. [TSN]
- The Cozens deal is one worth making, says Steven Ellis. [Daily Faceoff]
- Eight pressing questions that could have a large impact on the trade deadline in four weeks. [Sportsnet]
- Which top prospect assets could contenders move at the deadline? [The Athletic]
- Twelve restricted free agents who are due for a raise. [The Athletic]
- Can the Florida Panthers still make a run at the playoffs? [Daily Faceoff]
- Mario Lemieux could ‘do things that nobody else could do’. [The Athletic]
- Are the Carolina Hurricanes a stronger Stanley Cup contender than the dominant Boston Bruins? [The Hockey News]
- Artturi Lehkonen is pushing towards a career year in his first full season with the Colorado Avalanche. [The Hockey Writers]
- According to a report in Swiss newspaper Le Matin, Jake Virtanen got into an altercation with an EHC Visp teammate and has been dismissed from the team. [Vancouver Province]
- The OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs are officially relocating from Hamilton to Brantford, 40 km away. [Toronto Star]
