Tuesday Habs Headlines: Mutual trust builds bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

The bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield is built on mutual trust. [Journal de Montreal]

St-Louis’s vision of the team and culture he’s working to build is getting closer to coming to fruition. [Journal de Montreal]

Gabriel Dumont will always be grateful for the opportunity to suit up for 18 games with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Lane Hutson’s play is being recognized as he’s been named player of the month in his division of the NCAA. [Journal de Montreal]

Kent Hughes may have to start looking at plan B, C and even D come the NHL Trade Deadline. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere