Tuesday Habs Headlines: Mutual trust builds bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield

In today’s links, the bond between Caufield and his coach, the Habs culture is taking shape, Hutson’s play is recognized, Jagr overtakes Gretzky, and more.

Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield is built on mutual trust. [Journal de Montreal]
  • St-Louis’s vision of the team and culture he’s working to build is getting closer to coming to fruition. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Gabriel Dumont will always be grateful for the opportunity to suit up for 18 games with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Lane Hutson’s play is being recognized as he’s been named player of the month in his division of the NCAA. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Kent Hughes may have to start looking at plan B, C and even D come the NHL Trade Deadline. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Jaromir Jagr recently celebrated his 51st birthday by scoring his 1,099th goal and overtaking Wayne Gretzky. [CBC]
  • Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume brings 40+ years of hockey experience to her current position. [NHL]
  • When the lights went out for five hours during a hockey tournament in Nova Scotia, the bitter rivals put their differences behind them for a “Sweet Caroline” sing-a-long. [Global News]
  • Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks hasn’t decided whether he’s going to agree to a trade prior to the March 3 deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • Thirteen players from the All-Star weekend chatted about NHL rules, the Stanley Cup Playoff format, a new expansion franchise, cheat meals, and more. [ESPN]

