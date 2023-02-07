Tuesday Habs Headlines: Mutual trust builds bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The bond between Martin St-Louis and Cole Caufield is built on mutual trust. [Journal de Montreal]
- St-Louis’s vision of the team and culture he’s working to build is getting closer to coming to fruition. [Journal de Montreal]
- Gabriel Dumont will always be grateful for the opportunity to suit up for 18 games with the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
- Lane Hutson’s play is being recognized as he’s been named player of the month in his division of the NCAA. [Journal de Montreal]
- Kent Hughes may have to start looking at plan B, C and even D come the NHL Trade Deadline. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jaromir Jagr recently celebrated his 51st birthday by scoring his 1,099th goal and overtaking Wayne Gretzky. [CBC]
- Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume brings 40+ years of hockey experience to her current position. [NHL]
- When the lights went out for five hours during a hockey tournament in Nova Scotia, the bitter rivals put their differences behind them for a “Sweet Caroline” sing-a-long. [Global News]
- Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks hasn’t decided whether he’s going to agree to a trade prior to the March 3 deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Thirteen players from the All-Star weekend chatted about NHL rules, the Stanley Cup Playoff format, a new expansion franchise, cheat meals, and more. [ESPN]
