Monday Habs Headlines: An impressive season for Canadiens’ young defenders

In today’s links, Habs defencemen exceeding expectations, Anderson isn’t on Hughes’ trade radar yet, NHL storylines heading into the home stretch of the season, an underwhelming All-Star weekend, and more.

New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs’ young defenders have been impressing and exceeding expectations this season. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Kent Hughes knows how rare players like Josh Anderson are and he’s not going to sell him short for space he doesn’t need any time soon. [Sportsnet]
  • Goaltender prospects that the Canadiens should target at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

