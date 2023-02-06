Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs’ young defenders have been impressing and exceeding expectations this season. [Montreal Gazette]
- Kent Hughes knows how rare players like Josh Anderson are and he’s not going to sell him short for space he doesn’t need any time soon. [Sportsnet]
- Goaltender prospects that the Canadiens should target at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Standings and storylines as we head into the final 10 weeks of the NHL season. [The Hockey News]
- Nunavut’s male hockey team took home the territory’s first gold medal at the Arctic Winter Games. [CBC]
- The NHL All-Star game was underwhelming, a step up from the skills competition which was dreadful. [Toronto Star]
- St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong isn’t afraid to make difficult decisions come the NHL Trade Deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Bo Horvat discusses why he decided to sign long-term with the New York Islanders. [TSN]
