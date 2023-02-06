Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

The Habs’ young defenders have been impressing and exceeding expectations this season. [Montreal Gazette]

Kent Hughes knows how rare players like Josh Anderson are and he’s not going to sell him short for space he doesn’t need any time soon. [Sportsnet]

Goaltender prospects that the Canadiens should target at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere