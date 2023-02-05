Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Lane Hutson’s unprecedented Freshman season in the NCAA is causing everyone to take notice

The top-five prospects, ranked by PNHLe pic.twitter.com/ZiPINtDIa3 — Mason Black (@NHLRankKing) February 4, 2023

What kind of offer for Josh Anderson would qualify as one Kent Hughes can’t refuse? [RDS]

Along those same lines, who are the current untouchables on the Canadiens’ roster? [RDS]

The Musqueam Indian Band held a celebration of life for former Hab and long-time Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick. [The Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

The Atlantic Division won the NHL All-Star tournament, as if that matters. [La Presse]

Toronto will host next year’s All-Star festivities [TSN]

An Ontario Superior Court justice has rejected the request of Dan Carcillo and other former CHL players to certify their lawsuit against the three Junior leagues and their teams as a class action. [TSN]

Gary Bettman thinks tweaking the playoff format isn’t as easy as everyone thinks, but that is probably just because he makes literally everything harder than it has to be. [TSN]

The Washington Capitals re-signed Sonny Milano for three years.

OH SONNY DAY



The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension. Milano’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.9 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023