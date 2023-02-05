 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Lane Hutson’s freshman season is turning heads

Lane Hutson’s incredible season earning a lot of attention, news from the NHL All-Star weekend, and more in today’s links.

By Matt Drake
NHL: JUL 11 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Lane Hutson’s unprecedented Freshman season in the NCAA is causing everyone to take notice
  • What kind of offer for Josh Anderson would qualify as one Kent Hughes can’t refuse? [RDS]
  • Along those same lines, who are the current untouchables on the Canadiens’ roster? [RDS]
  • The Musqueam Indian Band held a celebration of life for former Hab and long-time Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick. [The Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Atlantic Division won the NHL All-Star tournament, as if that matters. [La Presse]
  • Toronto will host next year’s All-Star festivities [TSN]
  • An Ontario Superior Court justice has rejected the request of Dan Carcillo and other former CHL players to certify their lawsuit against the three Junior leagues and their teams as a class action. [TSN]
  • Gary Bettman thinks tweaking the playoff format isn’t as easy as everyone thinks, but that is probably just because he makes literally everything harder than it has to be. [TSN]
  • The Washington Capitals re-signed Sonny Milano for three years.
  • The Florida Panthers have offered Sarah Nurse the opportunity to run their girls hockey program [NHL]

