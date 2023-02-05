Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Lane Hutson’s unprecedented Freshman season in the NCAA is causing everyone to take notice
The top-five prospects, ranked by PNHLe pic.twitter.com/ZiPINtDIa3— Mason Black (@NHLRankKing) February 4, 2023
- What kind of offer for Josh Anderson would qualify as one Kent Hughes can’t refuse? [RDS]
- Along those same lines, who are the current untouchables on the Canadiens’ roster? [RDS]
- The Musqueam Indian Band held a celebration of life for former Hab and long-time Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick. [The Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Atlantic Division won the NHL All-Star tournament, as if that matters. [La Presse]
- Toronto will host next year’s All-Star festivities [TSN]
- An Ontario Superior Court justice has rejected the request of Dan Carcillo and other former CHL players to certify their lawsuit against the three Junior leagues and their teams as a class action. [TSN]
- Gary Bettman thinks tweaking the playoff format isn’t as easy as everyone thinks, but that is probably just because he makes literally everything harder than it has to be. [TSN]
- The Washington Capitals re-signed Sonny Milano for three years.
OH SONNY DAY— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 4, 2023
The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Sonny Milano to a three-year contract extension. Milano’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.9 million.#ALLCAPS
- The Florida Panthers have offered Sarah Nurse the opportunity to run their girls hockey program [NHL]
