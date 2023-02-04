2023 NHL All-Star Game: Format, start time, rosters, and how to watch

2023 NHL All-Star Game
How to watch
Start time: 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST
Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida
In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ABC
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now
Now that a convoluted skills competition has completed, the NHL All-Star Game is set to take place. As it has been in recent years, it’s a three-on-three tournament that pits players from each division against one another. The format doesn’t allow for as many players to participate as when it’s a five-on-five alignment, but much of the league’s top talent will be taking to the ice in Sunrise.
This year it’s a more logical Eastern Conference versus Western Conference setup. The two semifinals will determine the better division from each half of the map, and the final will give an indication of which group of eight teams is best. One player on Team Pacific, Bo Horvat, has already shifted to the Metropolitan Division following a trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders, and there is only a total of six defencemen participating, so you shouldn’t put too much stock in the final results.
Schedule
Semifinal 1
Pacific vs. Central
Semifinal 2
Metropolitan vs. Atlantic
Final
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2
Eastern Conference rosters
Atlantic Division
Aleksander Barkov
Nikita Kucherov
Dylan Larkin
Mitch Marner
David Pastrnak
Nick Suzuki
Brady Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk
Rasmus Dahlin
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Linus Ullmark
Metropolitan Division
Sidney Crosby
Johnny Gaudreau
Kevin Hayes
Jack Hughes
Brock Nelson
Alex Ovechkin
Artemiy Panarin
Andrei Svechnikov
Adam Fox
Igor Shesterkin
Ilya Sorokin
Western Conference rosters
Central Division
Kirill Kaprizov
Clayton Keller
Nathan MacKinnon
Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson
Vladimir Tarasenko
Seth Jones
Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey
Connor Hellebuyck
Juuse Saros
Pacific Division
Leon Draisaitl
Kevin Fiala
Bo Horvat
Nazem Kadri
Connor McDavid
Elias Pettersson
Chandler Stephenson
Troy Terry
Erik Karlsson
Stuart Skinner
Logan Thompson
Loading comments...