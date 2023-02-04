2023 NHL All-Star Game: Format, start time, rosters, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 3:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM PST

Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

Now that a convoluted skills competition has completed, the NHL All-Star Game is set to take place. As it has been in recent years, it’s a three-on-three tournament that pits players from each division against one another. The format doesn’t allow for as many players to participate as when it’s a five-on-five alignment, but much of the league’s top talent will be taking to the ice in Sunrise.

This year it’s a more logical Eastern Conference versus Western Conference setup. The two semifinals will determine the better division from each half of the map, and the final will give an indication of which group of eight teams is best. One player on Team Pacific, Bo Horvat, has already shifted to the Metropolitan Division following a trade from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders, and there is only a total of six defencemen participating, so you shouldn’t put too much stock in the final results.

Schedule

Semifinal 1

Pacific vs. Central

Semifinal 2

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

Final

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

Eastern Conference rosters

Atlantic Division

Aleksander Barkov

Nikita Kucherov

Dylan Larkin

Mitch Marner

David Pastrnak

Nick Suzuki

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Rasmus Dahlin

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Linus Ullmark

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby

Johnny Gaudreau

Kevin Hayes

Jack Hughes

Brock Nelson

Alex Ovechkin

Artemiy Panarin

Andrei Svechnikov

Adam Fox

Igor Shesterkin

Ilya Sorokin

Western Conference rosters

Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov

Clayton Keller

Nathan MacKinnon

Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson

Vladimir Tarasenko

Seth Jones

Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey

Connor Hellebuyck

Juuse Saros

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl

Kevin Fiala

Bo Horvat

Nazem Kadri

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Chandler Stephenson

Troy Terry

Erik Karlsson

Stuart Skinner

Logan Thompson