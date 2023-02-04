Saturday Habs Headlines: All-Star Shenanigans

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Keeping up with the Captain. [Canadiens]

For Martin St-Louis the biggest shift between coaching his son’s team and coaching the Habs is he had to leave his family at their home in the States. [Journal de Montréal]

Nick Suzuki won the Pitch ‘n Puck golf event at the All-Star game. [NHL | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | Twitter]

On savait déjà que Nick avait un tir précis! Voici votre gagnant de la toute première épreuve normale quatre du #MatchDesÉtoiles



We already knew @nsuzuki_37 is clutch! Your winner of the first-ever #NHLAllStar Pitch 'n Puck event pic.twitter.com/YWwBBfSl0L — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 4, 2023

The AHL All Star game finally arrives in Laval after multiple cancellations due to COVID. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

Roberto Luongo comes out of retirement for the skills competition, Ovi Jr. hits the ice with his dad and Crosby, and more fun from the game. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]

David Pastrnak isn’t worried about getting a new contract signed. [NHL]

Sarah Nurse pulls off “The Forsberg” against Igor Shesterkin. [NHL | Twitter]