Saturday Habs Headlines: All-Star Shenanigans

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Keeping up with the Captain. [Canadiens]
- For Martin St-Louis the biggest shift between coaching his son’s team and coaching the Habs is he had to leave his family at their home in the States. [Journal de Montréal]
- Nick Suzuki won the Pitch ‘n Puck golf event at the All-Star game. [NHL | Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet | Twitter]
On savait déjà que Nick avait un tir précis! Voici votre gagnant de la toute première épreuve normale quatre du #MatchDesÉtoiles— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 4, 2023
We already knew @nsuzuki_37 is clutch! Your winner of the first-ever #NHLAllStar Pitch 'n Puck event pic.twitter.com/YWwBBfSl0L
- The AHL All Star game finally arrives in Laval after multiple cancellations due to COVID. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Roberto Luongo comes out of retirement for the skills competition, Ovi Jr. hits the ice with his dad and Crosby, and more fun from the game. [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
- David Pastrnak isn’t worried about getting a new contract signed. [NHL]
- Sarah Nurse pulls off “The Forsberg” against Igor Shesterkin. [NHL | Twitter]
Oh... Sarah Nurse (@nursey16)— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2023
Some slick moves in the @Discover Tendy Tandem! #NHLAllStar
: @espn ➡️ https://t.co/jL0Yp45O0P
: @Sportsnet ➡️ https://t.co/diK5LiZzcu #NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/j0g3LSbGfm
- The All-Star game was the main topic of this week’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have come to appreciate their 18 seasons of playing against each other, and look forward to sitting down one day and looking back over their careers. [La Presse | Yahoo Sports]
- There’s one month to go before the trade deadline, and Timo Meier is at the top of the list of players likely to be dealt. [TSN]
- The Washington Capitals re-sign Dylan Strome for five years. [TSN]
- Pending free agent Dylan Larkin will be meeting with his agent over the All-Star break. [TSN]
- Hope is is fading in the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans. [Yahoo Sports]
- Connor Bedard’s NHL future looms ever closer, but he’s still focused on his Regina Pats. [CBC]
- Six destinations for Jonathan Toews. [The Athletic]
- Sidney Crosby’s greatness on the ice is only matched by his kindness off of it. [The Athletic]
