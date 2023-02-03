2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Events, participants, start time, and how to watch

The NHL has been trying to mix things up in recent All-Star Skills Competitions to showcase more of the locations at which the events are held. Last year in Las Vegas, an event called the Fountain Face-Off took place at the Fountains of Bellagio. The successor to that this year in Florida is something called Splash Shot that has two players competing in a skilled event, with the loser getting dunked.
An accuracy event derived from the rules of blackjack in 2022 has been replaced with something called “Pitch ‘n Puck,” which combines golf and hockey shots on a par-4 hole. It’s in that event that Nick Suzuki, the Montreal Canadiens’ representative at this year’s event, will compete.
Some of the usual staples like hardest shot and fastest skater will still be conducted, along with a twist on the annual event for the goalies.
How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida
In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the U.S.: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now
Events
Fastest Skater
Six players receive a timed lap around the rink in their direction of choice. At the end, the one with the fastest time takes the prize, which is $30,000 for each event. Connor McDavid will not compete this year.
Participants
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights
Breakaway Challenge
This one is a pure display of offensive skill. Roberto Luongo will be the goalie that the skaters — all from the Eastern Conference — are trying to score on. Attempts will be graded by a panel of celebrity judges that includes tennis star Victoria Azarenka.
Participants
A team of Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) & Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames
Tendy Tandem
One goaltender from each division will first take part in an accuracy shooting event. The score he gets will determine if his tandem partner will face one, two, or three shooters in the second part that awards points for saves. Members of the Canadian and American national women’s teams will be the shooters.
Goaltenders
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
Shooters
Alex Carpenter
Emily Clark
Rebecca Johnston
Hilary Knight
Sarah Nurse
Splash Shot
This event takes place on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, and will see pairs of shooters aiming at targets attempting to dunk their rival.
Participants
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins vs.
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche vs.
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers vs.
Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators vs.
Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Accuracy Shooting
Players shoot at targets inside the net. The clock stops when all targets have been hit.
Participants
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers
Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Artemiy Panarin, New York Rangers
Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues
Pitch ‘n Puck
A combination of golf and hockey played on a hole with an island green.
Participants
Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets
Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Hardest Shot
Players fire a puck as hard as they can into an empty net.
Participants
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Loading comments...