2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Events, participants, start time, and how to watch

The NHL has been trying to mix things up in recent All-Star Skills Competitions to showcase more of the locations at which the events are held. Last year in Las Vegas, an event called the Fountain Face-Off took place at the Fountains of Bellagio. The successor to that this year in Florida is something called Splash Shot that has two players competing in a skilled event, with the loser getting dunked.

An accuracy event derived from the rules of blackjack in 2022 has been replaced with something called “Pitch ‘n Puck,” which combines golf and hockey shots on a par-4 hole. It’s in that event that Nick Suzuki, the Montreal Canadiens’ representative at this year’s event, will compete.

Some of the usual staples like hardest shot and fastest skater will still be conducted, along with a twist on the annual event for the goalies.

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

Venue: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida

In Canada: Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

Events

Fastest Skater

Six players receive a timed lap around the rink in their direction of choice. At the end, the one with the fastest time takes the prize, which is $30,000 for each event. Connor McDavid will not compete this year.

Participants

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights

Breakaway Challenge

This one is a pure display of offensive skill. Roberto Luongo will be the goalie that the skaters — all from the Eastern Conference — are trying to score on. Attempts will be graded by a panel of celebrity judges that includes tennis star Victoria Azarenka.

Participants

A team of Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) & Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

Tendy Tandem

One goaltender from each division will first take part in an accuracy shooting event. The score he gets will determine if his tandem partner will face one, two, or three shooters in the second part that awards points for saves. Members of the Canadian and American national women’s teams will be the shooters.

Goaltenders

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Shooters

Alex Carpenter

Emily Clark

Rebecca Johnston

Hilary Knight

Sarah Nurse

Splash Shot

This event takes place on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, and will see pairs of shooters aiming at targets attempting to dunk their rival.

Participants

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins vs.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche vs.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers vs.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators vs.

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Accuracy Shooting

Players shoot at targets inside the net. The clock stops when all targets have been hit.

Participants

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia Flyers

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

Artemiy Panarin, New York Rangers

Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues

Pitch ‘n Puck

A combination of golf and hockey played on a hole with an island green.

Participants

Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus Blue Jackets

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Hardest Shot

Players fire a puck as hard as they can into an empty net.

Participants

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks