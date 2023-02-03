Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- What kind of offer would the Habs need to trade Josh Anderson? [TSN]
- Lane Hutson talks about his thrilling NCAA season, the World Juniors, hitting 5’10”, and future goals. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Marie Philip-Poulin may be a part-time consultant with the Canadiens, but she’s still striving for more game-winners and gold medals with the Canadian women’s national team. [Daily Hive]
- Arber Xhekaj paved his path to the NHL with the help of a fork. [Montreal Gazette]
- Owen Beck heads a long list of Canadiens draft picks in the major junior pipeline. [Montreal Gazette]
- When it comes to Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, be careful of small sample size. [Radio-Canada]
- Goaltending coach Éric Raymond praised his mentor Benoît Allaire. [RDS]
- Raymond also discussed his approach with Samuel Montembeault. [La Presse]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Reviewing Gary Bettman’s 30-year tenure as NHL commissioner. [TSN (Video)]
- Evaluating hypothetical Jonathan Toews trade proposals. [The Athletic]
- Ranking the potential second half impacts of each All-Star game participant. [ESPN]
- Recent news concerning an NHL TV ratings drop can be easily explained, but that doesn’t account for the other real problems surrounding the league’s reach. [The Athletic]
- Defencemen are in short supply at the All-Star game. [TSN]
- How Tage Thompson became the NHL’s unlikeliest superstar. [The Athletic]
