 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Habs Headlines: What would it take to acquire Josh Anderson?

In today’s links, Kent Hughes has reportedly refused offers for Josh Anderson, Éric Raymond talks about his work with Samuel Montembeault, and the NHL prepares for All-Star weekend.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • What kind of offer would the Habs need to trade Josh Anderson? [TSN]
  • Lane Hutson talks about his thrilling NCAA season, the World Juniors, hitting 5’10”, and future goals. [Montreal Hockey Now]
  • Marie Philip-Poulin may be a part-time consultant with the Canadiens, but she’s still striving for more game-winners and gold medals with the Canadian women’s national team. [Daily Hive]
  • Arber Xhekaj paved his path to the NHL with the help of a fork. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Owen Beck heads a long list of Canadiens draft picks in the major junior pipeline. [Montreal Gazette]
  • When it comes to Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, be careful of small sample size. [Radio-Canada]
  • Goaltending coach Éric Raymond praised his mentor Benoît Allaire. [RDS]
  • Raymond also discussed his approach with Samuel Montembeault. [La Presse]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Reviewing Gary Bettman’s 30-year tenure as NHL commissioner. [TSN (Video)]
  • Evaluating hypothetical Jonathan Toews trade proposals. [The Athletic]
  • Ranking the potential second half impacts of each All-Star game participant. [ESPN]
  • Recent news concerning an NHL TV ratings drop can be easily explained, but that doesn’t account for the other real problems surrounding the league’s reach. [The Athletic]
  • Defencemen are in short supply at the All-Star game. [TSN]
  • How Tage Thompson became the NHL’s unlikeliest superstar. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...