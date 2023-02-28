 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens @ Sharks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs begin a four-game trip in the southwestern United States.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: OCT 28 Canadiens at Sharks Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks

How to watch

Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**
In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Sharks region: NBC Sports California
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

If you’re able to stay up for a 10:30 Eastern (or 11:30 for those of us in Atlantic Canada) start between the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, you’ll get to see the return of Kaiden Guhle and also the debut of Denis Gurianov. There was an indication that the match would also host the return of Joel Edmundson, but his appearance seems less likely as he was rotating in on the right side of Jordan Harris with Johnny Kovacevic in today’s practice.

Those additions will help Montreal attempt to erase the memory of its last game, an uncharacteristically poor effort since the bye week. The team to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday as they couldn’t match the intensity of a club that believes it can still make the post-season.

The Canadiens’ opponent tonight has no reason to play with such intensity. The Sharks are well out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and just lost their top forward, Timo Meier, to a trade. It’s an opportunity for the Canadiens to get back in the win column and start off their trip on a winning note.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson
#32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

San Jose Sharks projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Mikey Eyssimont Logan Couture Alexander Barabanov
Fabian Zetterlund Tomas Hertl Andreas Johnsson
Nick Bonino Nico Sturm Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom Steven Lorentz Noah Gregor

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Mario Ferraro Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic Matt Benning
Radim Simek Jacob MacDonald

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Kaapo Kahkonen James Reimer

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 60: Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...