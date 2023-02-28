Canadiens @ Sharks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**

In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Sharks region: NBC Sports California

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

If you’re able to stay up for a 10:30 Eastern (or 11:30 for those of us in Atlantic Canada) start between the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, you’ll get to see the return of Kaiden Guhle and also the debut of Denis Gurianov. There was an indication that the match would also host the return of Joel Edmundson, but his appearance seems less likely as he was rotating in on the right side of Jordan Harris with Johnny Kovacevic in today’s practice.

Those additions will help Montreal attempt to erase the memory of its last game, an uncharacteristically poor effort since the bye week. The team to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday as they couldn’t match the intensity of a club that believes it can still make the post-season.

The Canadiens’ opponent tonight has no reason to play with such intensity. The Sharks are well out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and just lost their top forward, Timo Meier, to a trade. It’s an opportunity for the Canadiens to get back in the win column and start off their trip on a winning note.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #68 Mike Hoffman #14 Nick Suzuki #25 Denis Gurianov #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #27 Jonathan Drouin #17 Josh Anderson #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

San Jose Sharks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Mikey Eyssimont Logan Couture Alexander Barabanov Fabian Zetterlund Tomas Hertl Andreas Johnsson Nick Bonino Nico Sturm Evgeny Svechnikov Oskar Lindblom Steven Lorentz Noah Gregor

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mario Ferraro Erik Karlsson Marc-Edouard Vlasic Matt Benning Radim Simek Jacob MacDonald