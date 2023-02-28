Canadiens @ Sharks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: **10:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM PST**
In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Sharks region: NBC Sports California
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+
If you’re able to stay up for a 10:30 Eastern (or 11:30 for those of us in Atlantic Canada) start between the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks, you’ll get to see the return of Kaiden Guhle and also the debut of Denis Gurianov. There was an indication that the match would also host the return of Joel Edmundson, but his appearance seems less likely as he was rotating in on the right side of Jordan Harris with Johnny Kovacevic in today’s practice.
Those additions will help Montreal attempt to erase the memory of its last game, an uncharacteristically poor effort since the bye week. The team to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday as they couldn’t match the intensity of a club that believes it can still make the post-season.
The Canadiens’ opponent tonight has no reason to play with such intensity. The Sharks are well out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, and just lost their top forward, Timo Meier, to a trade. It’s an opportunity for the Canadiens to get back in the win column and start off their trip on a winning note.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#68 Mike Hoffman
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#25 Denis Gurianov
|#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#32 Rem Pitlick
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#56 Jesse Ylönen
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#67 Chris Tierney
|#60 Alex Belzile
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#8 Mike Matheson
|#52 Justin Barron
|#21 Kaiden Guhle
|#58 David Savard
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#34 Jake Allen
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj
San Jose Sharks projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Mikey Eyssimont
|Logan Couture
|Alexander Barabanov
|Fabian Zetterlund
|Tomas Hertl
|Andreas Johnsson
|Nick Bonino
|Nico Sturm
|Evgeny Svechnikov
|Oskar Lindblom
|Steven Lorentz
|Noah Gregor
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Mario Ferraro
|Erik Karlsson
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|Matt Benning
|Radim Simek
|Jacob MacDonald
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|James Reimer
