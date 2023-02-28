 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Will draft picks be Kent Hughes’ focus for the trade deadline?

In today’s links, what’s Hughes plan as we head into the trade deadline, team bonding during California trip, Harvey-Pinard leading rookies, Miller faces hearing for spitting, and more.

By Andrea
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • After drastically reshaping his team’s roster around last year’s trade deadline, what could Kent Hughes have up his sleeve this year? [RDS]
  • Zachary Massicotte says he knew Arber Xhekaj was tough and holds no hard feelings after ending up on the losing end of their fight during the rookie tournament last September. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Heading out to the California road trip is “a great time to get together as a team and bond,” according to Mike Matheson. [RDS]
  • Since being called up, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been leading the rookies in several important categories. [RDS]
  • Despite his injuries, the Edmonton Oilers still have their eyes on Joel Edmundson as the deadline draws near. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Welcome to the team Gurianov.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • New York Rangers’ K’Andre Miller will face a hearing for spitting at L.A Kings Drew Doughty even though he claims it was “accidental”. [CBC]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs had a busy Monday acquiring Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks with some fifth-round picks thrown in. [Sportsnet]
  • Just four points out of the Western Conference playoff picture the Calgary Flames are confident they can get back into the race. [TSN]
  • GM Julien BriseBois says it wasn’t a difficult decision to pull the trigger and give up future assets to acquire Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators. [Sportsnet]

