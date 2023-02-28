Tuesday Habs Headlines: Will draft picks be Kent Hughes’ focus for the trade deadline?

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- After drastically reshaping his team’s roster around last year’s trade deadline, what could Kent Hughes have up his sleeve this year? [RDS]
- Zachary Massicotte says he knew Arber Xhekaj was tough and holds no hard feelings after ending up on the losing end of their fight during the rookie tournament last September. [Journal de Montreal]
- Heading out to the California road trip is “a great time to get together as a team and bond,” according to Mike Matheson. [RDS]
- Since being called up, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been leading the rookies in several important categories. [RDS]
- Despite his injuries, the Edmonton Oilers still have their eyes on Joel Edmundson as the deadline draws near. [Journal de Montreal]
- Welcome to the team Gurianov.
Around the League and Elsewhere
- New York Rangers’ K’Andre Miller will face a hearing for spitting at L.A Kings Drew Doughty even though he claims it was “accidental”. [CBC]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs had a busy Monday acquiring Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks with some fifth-round picks thrown in. [Sportsnet]
- Just four points out of the Western Conference playoff picture the Calgary Flames are confident they can get back into the race. [TSN]
- GM Julien BriseBois says it wasn’t a difficult decision to pull the trigger and give up future assets to acquire Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators. [Sportsnet]
