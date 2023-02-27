 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Kent Hughes heads into trade deadline with development top of mind

In today’s links, the Gurianov trade, exciting future just around the corner for the Habs, Trotz to take over GM duties for Predators, deadline uncertainties, and more.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Denis Gurianov trade shows that Kent Hughes is ready for the impending deadline and that he’s approaching it with player development in mind. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Why taking a gamble on Gurianov is with worth it for the Canadiens. [EOTP]
  • The Canadiens honoured long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey as he covered his last home game on Saturday. [CTV News]
  • The Habs offensive imminent future is exciting. [TSN 690]

Around the League and Elsewhere

