Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Denis Gurianov trade shows that Kent Hughes is ready for the impending deadline and that he’s approaching it with player development in mind. [The Hockey Writers]
- Why taking a gamble on Gurianov is with worth it for the Canadiens. [EOTP]
- The Canadiens honoured long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey as he covered his last home game on Saturday. [CTV News]
- The Habs offensive imminent future is exciting. [TSN 690]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Barry Trotz will take over GM duties after Nashville Predators president of hockey operations and general manager David Poile retires on June 30. [Sportsnet]
- Mark Giordano is close to breaking (or already did at time of reading) record for most shots blocked. [Sportsnet]
- All signs point to the New Jersey Devils being the front-runners to snag San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. [TSN]
- The St. Louis Blues was traded Ivan Barbashev to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. [NHL]
- Some big moves have already been made ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, but much uncertainty remains about what else is to come. [TSN]
Loading comments...