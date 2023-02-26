Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.
We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Lane Hutson explained how he and Adam Nicholas have been working together during his freshman season. [RDS | Google Translate]
- If you missed the news last night, the Canadiens released a series of injury updates, which includes season-ending surgery for Arber Xhekaj. [EOTP]
- The top Canadiens moments Pierre Obendrauf was able to experience in his career as a photographer. [Montreal Gazette]
- The PWHPA plans to launch its new six-team league, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in the fall. [Sportsnet]
The @PWHPA league is on the horizon @JeffMarek reports that the new women's league will begin Fall of 2023 and will consist of two Canadian teams and four American teams. pic.twitter.com/2enzQ4tGj4— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2023
Around the league and elsewhere
- The St. Louis Blues claimed Kasperi Kapanen off waivers on Saturday. [NHL.com]
- Jordie Benn was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs. [TSN]
- Keivonn Woodard, a young hockey player and actor who plays Sam on The Last of Us, got to hang out with the Washington Capitals. [NHL.com]
- Nino Niederreiter was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the Nashville Predators. [On The Forecheck]
- The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks appear to be working toward a Patrick Kane trade. [Sportsnet]
- Patrick Marleau became the first member of the San Jose Sharks to have his jersey retired. [NHL.com]
- Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scored a goal in last night’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks:
LINUS ULLMARK— NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023
WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU
Loading comments...