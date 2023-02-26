 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Lane Hutson details his in-season work with Adam Nicholas

In today’s links, Hutson discusses working with “one of the smartest people“ in hockey, completed and rumoured trades around the league, a new professional women’s league on the horizon, and an NHL goalie goal.

By Justin Blades
/ new
NHL: JUL 12 Montreal Canadiens Development Camp Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Lane Hutson explained how he and Adam Nicholas have been working together during his freshman season. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • If you missed the news last night, the Canadiens released a series of injury updates, which includes season-ending surgery for Arber Xhekaj. [EOTP]
  • The top Canadiens moments Pierre Obendrauf was able to experience in his career as a photographer. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The PWHPA plans to launch its new six-team league, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) in the fall. [Sportsnet]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...