Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: Swept

Pre-game:

We’re not going to let the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk sweep us, right?

I can’t hear you...

Damn right we’re not! Not on my watch!

First period

Suzuki is riding a two-game goal streak. Ride that streak, Nick. Ride it.

RHP jumps into the shooting lane and gets a puck to the ouch part of the leg. No more injuries to players who are kicking butt please. We have two months left. That is, unless we make the playoffs, of course.

Belzile pulls the stick out of a Sens hand and skates away like nothing happened. Sneaky move and total denial. I like it.

Watson lays out Barron (who doesn’t have the puck, mind you) in front of the Habs bench. *See comment #2 above.

Funny how brave people are when we don’t have Xhekaj in our corner. However, they forget that we do have Pezz.

We’re on the power play and Soggard lost his stick. Now’s our chance. Now’s our chance! Hmmm... seems Soggard doesn’t really need a stick to stop the puck.

The Sens win the draw and with a tonne of traffic in front of Monty, like I’m pretty sure nine players, Brassard opens the scoring.

Second period

Pezz lands a hit on Brannstrom, looks up, drops the gloves and waits for Watson to meet him for a dance at centre ice.

Did I call a Pezz step-up or did I call a Pezz step-up?

Matheson zooms up the ice, takes a shot, cleans up his own rebound and ties it up!

We’re halfway through and the Habs have triple the shots on the Sens. Ottawa needs to step it up. Monty thrives when facing a high amount of shots.

Suzuki with a breakaway, makes a sleek Suzuki kinda deke and we’re in the lead! Ride that streak, Nick, ride it!

Suzuki tries to set up RHP. Denied.

Suzuki tries to set up Anderson. Denied.

Two good guys to pass to, but clearly, you need to take things into your own hands again, Nick.

Pinto’s left open in front of the net and ties it back up.

Third period

Watson, as if you haven’t caused enough trouble this evening taking the lead is going too far.

Suzuki flies in on another breakaway attempting to tie it up once again but loses his footing and crashes into Soggard instead.

Batherson didn’t have that problem though as the Sens take the lead 47 seconds after tying it up.

Gauthier notches his first goal as a Sen. Good for you but couldn’t you have waited until your next opponent?

How much time is left to this game?

Well, clearly my watch means nothing.

