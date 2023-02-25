Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the U.S.: NHL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, Sportsnet Now

Montreal has returned home for just a single game before heading right back onto the road, this time for the annual trip through California. They would like to maintain the momentum they’ve built up over the past couple of weeks to take with them on their flight west, but that will mean doing something they haven’t been able to accomplish all season long: beating the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are by no means a juggernaut this season, not in a playoff spot and highly unlikely to earn one. But they’ve held off the Canadiens in three previous meetings, using a total of five power-play goals to propel themselves past their division rival.

Staying out of the penalty box is of course the best way to deal with the Senators’ strong special teams. That should be a bit easier to manage if Montreal keeps playing the puck-possession game they have in recent matches, and leave it up to the Senators to commit the infractions while trying everything to win the puck. Montreal didn’t allow the Philadelphia Flyers to get a single man advantage last night, and that type of discipline will be key to prevent Ottawa from sending out its top players in odd-man situations.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #64 Corey Schueneman #58 David Savard

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Tim Stützle Claude Giroux Alex DeBrincat Shane Pinto Drake Batherson Derick Brassard Mark Kastelic Julien Gauthier Mathieu Joseph Dylan Gambrell Austin Watson

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Chabot Artem Zub Jake Sanderson Travis Hamonic Erik Brannstrom Nick Holden