Saturday Habs Headlines: Injuries will likely result in a quiet deadline

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With the injuries likely to lead to a quiet Montreal deadline, here’s what might be next. [Montreal Gazette | The Athletic]
- Alexandre Burrows sees some of himself in Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who has risen to the occasion in his call-up to the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
- Joel Edmundson controls the Habs’ dressing room music and has shared some with the fans. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Daniels Hockey School, run by the father-daughter duo Scott and Sydney Daniels, aims to give indigenous kids a chance to try out hockey. [Yahoo Sports]
- Patrick Kane is likely going to be dealt before the deadline. [TSN]
- Kane, the Eastern Conference, trade talk, and more from yesterday’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Ryan Johansen out for 12 weeks for the Nashville Predators. [NBC Sports]
- Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight is out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Boston Bruins could barely be said to have holes in their lineup given the results they’ve been getting, but any they might have had have been filled. [The Athletic]
- Jakob Chychrun could really help the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Ron Hextall doesn’t want to part with future picks. [The Athletic]
- The Penguins waive Kasperi Kapanen barely over half a year after signing him to a new contract. [Yahoo Sports]
- The move is the latest in a series of questionable decisions by Hextall. [The Athletic]
- Craig Berube was not happy with his players’ performance against Vancouver, and offered some harsh criticism, including that maybe they didn’t care about the team. [Sportsnet]
- Robert Thomas, one of the players whose efforts came under fire, agreed that he needs to be better, but felt that accusing a room of players who have been there for quite some time of not caring about the team was unfair. [Sportsnet]
