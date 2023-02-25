 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Injuries will likely result in a quiet deadline

Montreal’s deadline is still probably going to be quiet, the Pens make some questionable roster decisions, Patrick Kane’s destination likely to be decided soon, the St. Louis Blues, and more in today’s links.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With the injuries likely to lead to a quiet Montreal deadline, here’s what might be next. [Montreal Gazette | The Athletic]
  • Alexandre Burrows sees some of himself in Rafael Harvey-Pinard, who has risen to the occasion in his call-up to the Canadiens. [The Athletic]
  • Joel Edmundson controls the Habs’ dressing room music and has shared some with the fans. [Canadiens]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Daniels Hockey School, run by the father-daughter duo Scott and Sydney Daniels, aims to give indigenous kids a chance to try out hockey. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Patrick Kane is likely going to be dealt before the deadline. [TSN]
  • Kane, the Eastern Conference, trade talk, and more from yesterday’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Ryan Johansen out for 12 weeks for the Nashville Predators. [NBC Sports]
  • Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight is out indefinitely after entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Boston Bruins could barely be said to have holes in their lineup given the results they’ve been getting, but any they might have had have been filled. [The Athletic]
  • Jakob Chychrun could really help the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Ron Hextall doesn’t want to part with future picks. [The Athletic]
  • The Penguins waive Kasperi Kapanen barely over half a year after signing him to a new contract. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The move is the latest in a series of questionable decisions by Hextall. [The Athletic]
  • Craig Berube was not happy with his players’ performance against Vancouver, and offered some harsh criticism, including that maybe they didn’t care about the team. [Sportsnet]
  • Robert Thomas, one of the players whose efforts came under fire, agreed that he needs to be better, but felt that accusing a room of players who have been there for quite some time of not caring about the team was unfair. [Sportsnet]

