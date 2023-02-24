Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Habs keep on flying high

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Chris Tierney is for the HuGo regime what Ilya Kovalchuk was for the Bergevin era.

A former superstar coming here on a dime to wreak havoc and then leave for a third-rounder at the deadline.

Remember where you read it first.

First period

I couldn’t see because my screen froze, but it seems like Mike Hoffman missed a (nearly) open net.

Hermione Granger: “Nearly open? How can it be nearly open?

Broadcast producer is obviously a Habs fan and don’t want Ken Holland to see Hoffman missing chances.

“Don’t worry, Ken. The Hoff is still worthy of your first-rounder” whistles innocently .

. Great looks on the power play from Montreal. Shots from all angles. Nothing beating Carter Hart yet though.

Wait a minute. What did I just witness?

Philly decides to line change mid neutral-zone play and David Savard(?!) steps into the space in the slot for the tap-in on a Hoffman pass.

Yes, Kenny. You can have Savard as well.

Gonna cost you an additional first, but you’ve got assets, don’t you?

2-0 right before the break.

Guess the scorer? It’s that former superstar coming here on a dime to wreak havoc and then leave for a third-rounder at the deadline.

Man, I’m smart sometimes.

Second period

Philly are weak.

Gritty must be crying his big googly eyes out.

Has there ever been a more fitting combination than Tony DeAngelo and the Philadelphia Flyers?

Like two peas in a pod.

Wade Allison instigates a fight with Belzile.

Naughty, naughty. Go cool off in the box.

Number three.

On the ensuing power play, Nick Suzuki delivers a pass into the crease, where Ivan Provorov does his best impression of Ivan the Terrible and redirects the puck into his own net.

I mean, who doesn’t want to score on a beautiful Suzuki Doordash delivery?

Jake Allen getting some action here late in the second.

15 shots faced so far. 15 shots saved.

That’s pretty fly (for a white guy).

If this was a Premier League game, the Habs fans would be singing: “Sacked in the morning. You’re getting sacked in the morning”, aimed at John Tortorella by now.

Third period

What a shot!

Owen Tippett breaks Philly’s goose egg.

... But to no avail. Jesse Ylönen has his first of the season.

A nifty redirect on a Justin Barron shot.

Drouin gets the other assist.

I swear that Johnny Drou will have 50 assists before he scores one goal.

God, I hope that’s a jinx. I just want him to break his goose egg.

RHP doesn’t have a single point tonight.

A real flop, ever since he came up from Laval. Boooooooo.

RHP was immediately like: “You take that back, you...” and assisted Josh Anderson to Montreal goal number five this evening.

Provorov gets his second goal of the night to even out the numbers a bit.

I’ll take a 5-2 win for this depleted team.

It’s actually impressive to see how well many of these guys are stacking up in the NHL.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Hughes’s master plan at work

2) I think we need to give more credit to Stephane Robidas

1) The worst