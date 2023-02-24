Canadiens @ Flyers Top Six Minutes: Habs keep on flying high

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Chris Tierney is for the HuGo regime what Ilya Kovalchuk was for the Bergevin era.
- A former superstar coming here on a dime to wreak havoc and then leave for a third-rounder at the deadline.
- Remember where you read it first.
First period
- I couldn’t see because my screen froze, but it seems like Mike Hoffman missed a (nearly) open net.
- Hermione Granger: “Nearly open? How can it be nearly open?
- Broadcast producer is obviously a Habs fan and don’t want Ken Holland to see Hoffman missing chances.
- “Don’t worry, Ken. The Hoff is still worthy of your first-rounder” whistles innocently.
- Great looks on the power play from Montreal. Shots from all angles. Nothing beating Carter Hart yet though.
- Wait a minute. What did I just witness?
- Philly decides to line change mid neutral-zone play and David Savard(?!) steps into the space in the slot for the tap-in on a Hoffman pass.
- Yes, Kenny. You can have Savard as well.
- Gonna cost you an additional first, but you’ve got assets, don’t you?
- 2-0 right before the break.
- Guess the scorer? It’s that former superstar coming here on a dime to wreak havoc and then leave for a third-rounder at the deadline.
- Man, I’m smart sometimes.
Second period
- Philly are weak.
- Gritty must be crying his big googly eyes out.
- Has there ever been a more fitting combination than Tony DeAngelo and the Philadelphia Flyers?
- Like two peas in a pod.
- Wade Allison instigates a fight with Belzile.
- Naughty, naughty. Go cool off in the box.
- Number three.
- On the ensuing power play, Nick Suzuki delivers a pass into the crease, where Ivan Provorov does his best impression of Ivan the Terrible and redirects the puck into his own net.
- I mean, who doesn’t want to score on a beautiful Suzuki Doordash delivery?
- Jake Allen getting some action here late in the second.
- 15 shots faced so far. 15 shots saved.
- That’s pretty fly (for a white guy).
- If this was a Premier League game, the Habs fans would be singing: “Sacked in the morning. You’re getting sacked in the morning”, aimed at John Tortorella by now.
Third period
- What a shot!
- Owen Tippett breaks Philly’s goose egg.
- ... But to no avail. Jesse Ylönen has his first of the season.
- A nifty redirect on a Justin Barron shot.
- Drouin gets the other assist.
- I swear that Johnny Drou will have 50 assists before he scores one goal.
- God, I hope that’s a jinx. I just want him to break his goose egg.
- RHP doesn’t have a single point tonight.
- A real flop, ever since he came up from Laval. Boooooooo.
- RHP was immediately like: “You take that back, you...” and assisted Josh Anderson to Montreal goal number five this evening.
- Provorov gets his second goal of the night to even out the numbers a bit.
- I’ll take a 5-2 win for this depleted team.
- It’s actually impressive to see how well many of these guys are stacking up in the NHL.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Hughes’s master plan at work
2) I think we need to give more credit to Stephane Robidas
1) The worst
