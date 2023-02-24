 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Canadiens finish up their road stretch before a quick turnaround at home.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Running out of players to call up from Laval while keeping the AHL roster competitive in its playoff race, Kent Hughes made the decision to claim Chris Tierney off waivers yesterday. The move gets his forward corps back up to 12 players following Joel Armia’s quick departure on Tuesday with an issue that will keep him out tonight as well. This will be Tierney’s debut with the Habs, taking the centre role on the fourth line between Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile.

Tierney had only played 13 games with the Florida Panthers this year after seven seasons of regular duty with the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators. He has a reputation as a faceoff-winner, and that’s something Martin St-Louis might be looking to take advantage of with his energy line.

Montreal would have already been favoured to win this game based on the way both teams are playing of late, but the odds swing a bit more in Montreal’s favour with news that Travis Konecny is unable to play a second game in a row with a minor injury, removing Philadelphia’s top player from the formation.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen
#32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov
#55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#64 Corey Schueneman #58 David Savard

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:
Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Scott Laughton Noah Cates Wade Allison
James van Riemsdyk Morgan Frost Owen Tippett
Olle Lycksell Kevin Hayes Joel Farabee
Nicolas Deslauriers Patrick Brown

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ivan Provorov Travis Sanheim
Cam York Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler Tony DeAngelo
Justin Braun

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Carter Hart Samuel Ersson

