Canadiens @ Flyers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Flyers region: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Running out of players to call up from Laval while keeping the AHL roster competitive in its playoff race, Kent Hughes made the decision to claim Chris Tierney off waivers yesterday. The move gets his forward corps back up to 12 players following Joel Armia’s quick departure on Tuesday with an issue that will keep him out tonight as well. This will be Tierney’s debut with the Habs, taking the centre role on the fourth line between Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile.

Tierney had only played 13 games with the Florida Panthers this year after seven seasons of regular duty with the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators. He has a reputation as a faceoff-winner, and that’s something Martin St-Louis might be looking to take advantage of with his energy line.

Montreal would have already been favoured to win this game based on the way both teams are playing of late, but the odds swing a bit more in Montreal’s favour with news that Travis Konecny is unable to play a second game in a row with a minor injury, removing Philadelphia’s top player from the formation.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #68 Mike Hoffman #27 Jonathan Drouin #56 Jesse Ylönen #32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #63 Evgenii Dadonov #55 Michael Pezzetta #67 Chris Tierney #60 Alex Belzile

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #64 Corey Schueneman #58 David Savard

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched:

Injured/Ill: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Chris Wideman, Arber Xhekaj

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Scott Laughton Noah Cates Wade Allison James van Riemsdyk Morgan Frost Owen Tippett Olle Lycksell Kevin Hayes Joel Farabee Nicolas Deslauriers Patrick Brown

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ivan Provorov Travis Sanheim Cam York Rasmus Ristolainen Nick Seeler Tony DeAngelo Justin Braun