Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St-Louis has banned his players from looking at iPad footage on the bench outside of TV time-outs, saying “there’s a lot of stuff that happens during play that you should look at the game and understand.” [Sportsnet]
- What do recent trade deadlines tell us about Montreal’s intentions in 2023? [Sportsnet]
- Keeping it loose is a key component of the Canadiens’ rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
- From the realistic to the outlandish: Grading the feasibility of potential Montreal Canadiens trade deadline proposals. [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Lucas Condotta, the positive leader. [Laval Rocket]
- “If you told me during the summer, when I didn’t know I had a camp, I’d be playing in the AHL right now, I’d have to pinch myself,” says Laval’s John Parker-Jones. [Montreal Gazette]
- Philippe Sauvé’s mentorship of Carey Price with the Hamilton Bulldogs shows why veteran presence is a vital part of an AHL team. [The Athletic]
- Are the Canadiens hampered by a glut of sellers for this year’s Trade Deadline? [La Presse]
- What could Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin fetch on the market? [RDS]
- Are Quebecers losing interest in the NHL? [Cult MTL]
- Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will be one of three inaugural inductees into the Sarnia Sting Hall of Fame. [OHL]
- “I couldn’t control my body”: Vinzenz Rohrer talks about his injury suffered in January. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the league and elsewhere
- ICYMI: The Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft choices. [TSN]
- Grading the trade: the Bruins load up, the Capitals give up. [Daily Faceoff]
- In a significant step toward creating a professional women’s league in 2023, the players of the PWHPA have organized a formal union and are negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with their investor group. [The Athletic]
- Ten prospects who could be on the move at the deadline. [Daily Faceoff]
- Mikko Rantanen would welcome Jesse Puljujarvi to the Colorado Avalanche “with open arms”. [Daily Hive | Ilta-Sanomat (Suomi)]
- Each passing day is further justifying goaltender Devon Levi’s decision to return to the NCAA for a second season. [RDS]
- Jakob Chychrun will remain out of the lineup for all three of the Arizona Coyotes’ games before the NHL trade deadline. [Sportsnet]
- The Ottawa Senators acquisition — and divestment — of Nikita Zaitsev offers an important lesson: ignore the term of a bad contract at your own peril. [TSN]
- Projecting notable AHL prospects with Byron Bader. [The Hockey News (Podcast)]
- Daniel Alfredsson declares that he wants a ‘meaningful role in hockey ops’ with the Senators. [The Athletic]
