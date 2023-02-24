Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension gives us the opportunity to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full article archive — to a new platform.

We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Martin St-Louis has banned his players from looking at iPad footage on the bench outside of TV time-outs, saying “there’s a lot of stuff that happens during play that you should look at the game and understand.” [Sportsnet]

What do recent trade deadlines tell us about Montreal’s intentions in 2023? [Sportsnet]

Keeping it loose is a key component of the Canadiens’ rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]

From the realistic to the outlandish: Grading the feasibility of potential Montreal Canadiens trade deadline proposals. [Montreal Hockey Now]

Lucas Condotta, the positive leader. [Laval Rocket]

“If you told me during the summer, when I didn’t know I had a camp, I’d be playing in the AHL right now, I’d have to pinch myself,” says Laval’s John Parker-Jones. [Montreal Gazette]

Philippe Sauvé’s mentorship of Carey Price with the Hamilton Bulldogs shows why veteran presence is a vital part of an AHL team. [The Athletic]

Are the Canadiens hampered by a glut of sellers for this year’s Trade Deadline? [La Presse]

What could Evgenii Dadonov and Jonathan Drouin fetch on the market? [RDS]

Are Quebecers losing interest in the NHL? [Cult MTL]

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will be one of three inaugural inductees into the Sarnia Sting Hall of Fame. [OHL]

“I couldn’t control my body”: Vinzenz Rohrer talks about his injury suffered in January. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the league and elsewhere