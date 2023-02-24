Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] David Savard scores from the top of the crease The defenceman recognized some open ice and took advantage. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Feb 24, 2023, 7:41pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] David Savard scores from the top of the crease Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The offencemen are at it again in Philadelphia. DO YOU WANT DAVID SAVARD??? 1-0 #HABS pic.twitter.com/P4gEu1uZnp— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 25, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 58: Montreal Canadiens @ Philadelphia Flyers [Highlight] Nick Suzuki makes it 3-0 on a power play [Highlight] David Savard scores from the top of the crease Habs @ Flyers: Game thread View all 7 stories More From Eyes On The Prize [Highlight] Nick Suzuki makes it 3-0 on a power play [Highlight] Chris Tierney scores in his first period as a Hab Habs @ Flyers: Game thread Game 58: Habs @ Flyers The Orlov trade could create an unfavourable market for Joel Edmundson Habs @ Flyers: Game preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...