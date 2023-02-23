Montreal Canadiens release injury update on Dach, Edmundson, Armia, and Wideman

The Montreal Canadiens released an injury update on four players on Thursday afternoon while the team was practicing in New Jersey. The team is remaining in the state as that’s where the Philadelphia Flyers practice facility is, who the Canadiens play on Friday.

Joel Armia, who left Tuesday’s game because he wasn’t feeling well was not at practice on Thursday. He is questionable for Friday’s game and is considered day-to-day.

Kirby Dach won’t join the team on the road. He was originally out with a non-COVID-related illness but after further evaluation and testing, it was determined that the symptoms he had were related to a lower-body injury.

Joel Edmundson’s rehab is going well, according to the team and they will provide a further update at the end of the week.

Chris Wideman is out with an upper-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

Suspiciously missing from this injury report was an update on Sean Monahan, who remains out with a lower-body injury.