 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: “I knew he was ready,” says Jordan Harris’s NCAA coach

In today’s links, Jordan Harris’s old coach talks about his protégé’s jump to the NHL, Cale Makar is sidelined with a concussion, and everyone is waiting for Vladislav Gavrikov to leave Columbus.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Jordan Harris’s old coach Jerry Keefe comments on the defender’s journey so far. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • Five Canadiens who could yield first-round picks in return at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]
  • From Chicoutimi to Newark: Tuesday night’s match marked a reunion for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Dawson Mercer. [La Presse]
  • The New Jersey Devils provide a compelling blueprint for the Canadiens’ rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Inside Jantelagen, the Swedish mantra of putting team before self. [ESPN]
  • ‘You know who the banks are’: The rise of third-party brokers in NHL trades. [The Athletic]
  • Is the window finally closing for the Pittsburgh Penguins? [La Presse]
  • The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t been shy about swinging for the fences. Will they do so again this year? [The Hockey News]
  • Cale Makar is in concussion protocol and will be unavailable against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames on Friday and Saturday, respectively. [TSN]
  • With Makar’s head injuries, everyone is following protocol, but is that enough? [The Athletic]
  • Free agents for NHL teams for 2023: The top college, CHL, and European players. [The Athletic]
  • John Tavares is embracing the chance to be Ryan O’Reilly’s wingman. [TSN]
  • Could Vladislav Gavrikov — still held out of the lineup — be Boston-bound? [The Hockey News]
  • Acquiring Ivan Barbashev could be a potential cherry on top for a Stanley Cup contender. [Daily Faceoff]
  • There is growing chatter that Colton Parakyo could be on the market. [Daily Faceoff]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...