Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Jordan Harris’s old coach Jerry Keefe comments on the defender’s journey so far. [RDS | Google Translate]
- Five Canadiens who could yield first-round picks in return at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]
- From Chicoutimi to Newark: Tuesday night’s match marked a reunion for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Dawson Mercer. [La Presse]
- The New Jersey Devils provide a compelling blueprint for the Canadiens’ rebuild. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Inside Jantelagen, the Swedish mantra of putting team before self. [ESPN]
- ‘You know who the banks are’: The rise of third-party brokers in NHL trades. [The Athletic]
- Is the window finally closing for the Pittsburgh Penguins? [La Presse]
- The Vegas Golden Knights haven’t been shy about swinging for the fences. Will they do so again this year? [The Hockey News]
- Cale Makar is in concussion protocol and will be unavailable against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames on Friday and Saturday, respectively. [TSN]
- With Makar’s head injuries, everyone is following protocol, but is that enough? [The Athletic]
- Free agents for NHL teams for 2023: The top college, CHL, and European players. [The Athletic]
- John Tavares is embracing the chance to be Ryan O’Reilly’s wingman. [TSN]
- Could Vladislav Gavrikov — still held out of the lineup — be Boston-bound? [The Hockey News]
- Acquiring Ivan Barbashev could be a potential cherry on top for a Stanley Cup contender. [Daily Faceoff]
- There is growing chatter that Colton Parakyo could be on the market. [Daily Faceoff]
