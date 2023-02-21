[Injury Report] Joel Armia unable to return versus Devils

Already down to just 18 healthy skaters, the Montreal Canadiens have seen another player added to the list of unavailable players. Joel Armia left very early in Tuesday’s game versus the New Jersey Devils, and won’t return.

L'attaquant Joel Armia ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



The forward closest to returning to the lineup from injury seems to be Sean Monahan, who has been skating with the team but not participating in physical drills. Kadien Guhle is on this road trip, however, so it’s possible that the Habs will run an 11-forward, seven-defencemen alignment on Friday night in Philadelphia, then recall a forward when they get back to Montreal on Saturday.