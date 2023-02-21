 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[Injury Report] Joel Armia unable to return versus Devils

The forward left early in the opening period.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Already down to just 18 healthy skaters, the Montreal Canadiens have seen another player added to the list of unavailable players. Joel Armia left very early in Tuesday’s game versus the New Jersey Devils, and won’t return.

The forward closest to returning to the lineup from injury seems to be Sean Monahan, who has been skating with the team but not participating in physical drills. Kadien Guhle is on this road trip, however, so it’s possible that the Habs will run an 11-forward, seven-defencemen alignment on Friday night in Philadelphia, then recall a forward when they get back to Montreal on Saturday.

