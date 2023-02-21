Canadiens @ Devils Top Six Minutes: Monty builds a wall in Newark

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- What is my hawkeye seeing on la première ligne?
- A wild Rafaël appeared!
- Devils used poison powder.
- It isn’t very effective...
First period
- Nice start by the Habs. Vitek Vaněček has to be aware and czech for the puck.
- Yes, that was a pun on his nationality.
- No, I’m not apologizing.
- Who’s Canada’s favourite JB? That dude with the tattoos who sang baby and is married to a Baldwin daughter?
- Nah, we like Justin Barron better. He is our “Baby, baby, baby ooooh”.
- 1-0 Habs. Barron from Suzuki and RHP.
- RHP for Calder, by the way.
- Swedish people are the worst.
- Jesper Bratt ties things up with a nice snipe.
- Not totally unfair (to be fair).
- Vaněček robs Josh Anderson of a late period lead.
Second period
- That’s just sweet as candy.
- Johnathan Kovacevic finishes off a beautiful rush and pass from Jesse Ylönen.
- Mike Matheson with his 100th career assist as well. Congrats, MM!
- Terrific finish from Slick Nick and quickly Montreal moves from a tied game to being two goals up.
- First point of the NHL season for Corey Scheuneman on that third goal.
- Montembeault is playing like a wall here in the second period, extending his greatness to the penalty kill.
- Monty saves a breakaway as well. What did he eat today?
- Whatever it was, do it again, Sam!
- Joel Armia will not be returning to tonight’s game. Injury? Or something else?
Third period
- Current shooting statistics? 12 for the Habs, 25 for the Devils.
- Current goals? 3-1 in favour of the Canadiens.
- Montembeault just stops everything tonight. He is the infamous Great Wall of Newark.
- That’s four!
- Rem Pitlick is on the scoresheet after magnifique passing between him and his linemates Dadonov and Dvorak.
- This smells like a win, does it not?
- Bedard who, amiright?
- If only Drouin could score one...
- The man deserves it. He switched his number and still hasn’t scored with #27 on his back.
- On shot number 32, Dawson Mercer finally gets one back for the Jerseyans.
- A real Gallyesque goal as well.
- Lindy Ruff tries to sneak Vaněček out of the net, but Dvorak wins the face-off cleanly and Mike Matheson shoots a quick shot from way down in the Habs own zone.
- 5-2 and this should make it game over for the red hot Jersey team.
- Allez, allez, allez. Allez Montréal. That was a fun one!
- Final shot statistics? 39-18 in favour of the hosts.
- Merci, Monty.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) He’s adjusted his sights
2) Only the Devils are blue after that performance
1) That must be illegal
Loading comments...