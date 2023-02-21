Canadiens @ Devils Top Six Minutes: Monty builds a wall in Newark

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

What is my hawkeye seeing on la première ligne?

A wild Rafaël appeared!

Devils used poison powder.

It isn’t very effective...

First period

Nice start by the Habs. Vitek Vaněček has to be aware and czech for the puck.

Yes, that was a pun on his nationality.

No, I’m not apologizing.

Who’s Canada’s favourite JB? That dude with the tattoos who sang baby and is married to a Baldwin daughter?

Nah, we like Justin Barron better. He is our “Baby, baby, baby ooooh”.

1-0 Habs. Barron from Suzuki and RHP.

RHP for Calder, by the way.

Swedish people are the worst.

Jesper Bratt ties things up with a nice snipe.

Not totally unfair (to be fair).

Vaněček robs Josh Anderson of a late period lead.

Second period

That’s just sweet as candy.

Johnathan Kovacevic finishes off a beautiful rush and pass from Jesse Ylönen.

Mike Matheson with his 100th career assist as well. Congrats, MM!

Terrific finish from Slick Nick and quickly Montreal moves from a tied game to being two goals up.

First point of the NHL season for Corey Scheuneman on that third goal.

Montembeault is playing like a wall here in the second period, extending his greatness to the penalty kill.

Monty saves a breakaway as well. What did he eat today?

Whatever it was, do it again, Sam!

Joel Armia will not be returning to tonight’s game. Injury? Or something else?

Third period

Current shooting statistics? 12 for the Habs, 25 for the Devils.

Current goals? 3-1 in favour of the Canadiens.

Montembeault just stops everything tonight. He is the infamous Great Wall of Newark.

That’s four!

Rem Pitlick is on the scoresheet after magnifique passing between him and his linemates Dadonov and Dvorak.

This smells like a win, does it not?

Bedard who, amiright?

If only Drouin could score one...

The man deserves it. He switched his number and still hasn’t scored with #27 on his back.

On shot number 32, Dawson Mercer finally gets one back for the Jerseyans.

A real Gallyesque goal as well.

Lindy Ruff tries to sneak Vaněček out of the net, but Dvorak wins the face-off cleanly and Mike Matheson shoots a quick shot from way down in the Habs own zone.

5-2 and this should make it game over for the red hot Jersey team.

Allez, allez, allez. Allez Montréal. That was a fun one!

Final shot statistics? 39-18 in favour of the hosts.

Merci, Monty.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He’s adjusted his sights

2) Only the Devils are blue after that performance

1) That must be illegal