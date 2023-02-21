Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With Jeff Gordon’s guidance the Canadiens are modernizing the franchise and the vibe has already shifted significantly. [Sportsnet]
- Alex Belzile kept Jesse Ylönen waiting for over half an hour after the skills competition while he signed autographs and took selfies with fans. [RDS]
- Owen Beck has dealt with quite a few emotions over the past seven months. [Journal de Montreal]
- While Martin St- Louis says that there are positives to take away from the last two matches in which the Habs came out on the losing end, he also adds that “it’s annoying to see that a few mistakes cause us to lose these games”. [RDS]
- Jayden Struble may stay focused on the present and not how far his come in the past four years but his coach says Struble is playing his best hockey and at the Beanpot “he was a beast”. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How will Ryan O’Reilly affect the Toronto Maple Leafs chances at the Stanley Cup? [TSN]
- If the Edmonton Oilers can’t fix their defensive woes, they won’t be getting close to the Cup. [Sportsnet]
- Mark Jankowski of the Nashville Predators has been placed on waivers. [TSN]
